Purple Heart Recipient

Courtesy Armando Martinez

Former U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Armando Martinez of Fairbanks will represent Alaska at a national Purple Heart event next week.

 Armando Martinez

Purple Heart recipient Armando Martinez IV of Fairbanks is “stoked” to represent Alaska at the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, West Point, next week.

“I’m so excited to be going, honestly,” he said.

