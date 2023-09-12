Purple Heart recipient Armando Martinez IV of Fairbanks is “stoked” to represent Alaska at the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, West Point, next week.
“I’m so excited to be going, honestly,” he said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Purple Heart recipient Armando Martinez IV of Fairbanks is “stoked” to represent Alaska at the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, West Point, next week.
“I’m so excited to be going, honestly,” he said.
The former U.S. Army Staff Sergeant received the Purple Heart for his actions during a ballistic missile attack on a base in Iraq, where he ultimately saved hundreds of lives. His actions, he said in hindsight, were automatic after extensive training in the infantry.
“You don’t even think twice about it, to be honest,” he said. “It’s just muscle memory at that point. For me, it’s just a normal day at the office.”
Considering how many Purple Heart recipients are in Alaska, he said he is honored to be selected for this honor. He will represent his fellow Purple Heart heroes as Alaska’s representative at a multi-day tribute to the courage and sacrifice of America’s combat wounded.
The Purple Heart Patriot Project is a program of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission, held during the week of Sept. 18. The all-expenses paid trip includes visits to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, historic Washington’s headquarters, a special tour of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor and other unique tributes.
This year’s Patriot Project honorees include men and women Purple Heart recipients from World War II, the Vietnam War, Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom and other conflicts. They represent all branches of the service and ages range from 37 to 100.
Martinez is most excited to meet the older veterans and to hear their stories.
After working at the Fairbanks Vet Center for the past couple years, he already has an affinity for working with veterans.
“I want them to be able to tell their stories,” he said. “That’s the best part of being in their circle. I share a general conflict with them. It opens them up, makes them feel comfortable.”
Martinez, 38, just started a new job as the military family readiness specialist for the Alaska National Guard.
“I’m ‘Google’ for the national guard,” Martinez said. “I take care of all their needs between civilian and military life. If they need resources out of the community, I’m there to answer questions.”
Martinez was commissioned into the U.S. Army in October 2010 and served for the next decade. That included time in Korea with the 9th Infantry; Fort Bliss, Texas with the 1st Armored Brigade; Germany with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment; and Fort Wainwright with the 25th Infantry Division.
In January 2020, Martinez’s platoon was designated as a “quick response force” when the Al Sad Airbase in Iraq was hit by multiple ballistic missiles. Martinez stayed on base to direct and control the squad’s movement while under attack.
After the base was evacuated to a new location, Martinez was ordered to check for casualties ad help move civilians and service members into bunkers. A second volley started, while Martinez and his squad were loading civilians into their vehicles.
Martinez was knocked to his feet, but recovered and continued to give accurate directions and instructions to others, ultimately saving hundreds of lives. He suffered a traumatic brain injury during the attack and was medevaced out of Iraq.
Springing into action was what he trained for, he said.
Along with his Purple Heart, Martinez was awarded numerous medals and commendations during his service, including the Army Commendation Medal with Device, Army Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.
Martinez is married and the father of two. He came to Fairbanks about five years ago, but left immediately to conduct training at Fort Knox and then deployed to Iraq from there.
“Armando and his fellow Patriot Project honorees represent the best of the best our country has to offer,” said Richie Lay, a Purple Heart recipient and chairman of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission. “America’s Purple Heart veterans have given so much to defend freedom and that sacrifice must always be remembered. These brave men and women are true American heroes.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.