The teens who worked the final segment of the 2023 Fairbanks Youth Litter Patrol this summer found more than trash during the past five weeks. They found friendship.
“I don’t want to leave,” one teen said.
“The crew I’m working with is awesome,” another said.
“When they first met, the first day, they knew they were gonna be friends,” director David Drumhiller said. “They just clicked right away. It was immediate.”
For the past five weeks, these 10 teens worked together picking up trash along Fairbanks roadways. They made up Team B. Another group of teens made up Team A earlier in the summer.
Together, these teams covered more than 250 miles of local roadways, bike paths and river banks. They filled 2,457 bags of litter and collected 34,060 pounds of trash.
They recycled 362 pounds of aluminum, 101 pounds of copper and brass, 22 pounds of stainless steel, and hundreds more pounds of steel, electronics and cardboard.
As usual, there were plenty of other finds as well, including credit and debit cards and two identification cards for young people who participated in the World Eskimo Indian Olympics. The identification cards were all returned. Old American flags were taken to local organizations for proper disposal. As always, used needles were disposed of safely and properly.
They also found 75 pounds of red whole grain berries, a 9 mm magazine with ammunition in it, a box of 50 .22 long rifle ammo, a large broken dip net, and a 7-foot tall lighted Christmas tree in good condition, still in the box with a price tag of $199.99.
Sometimes, teens get to keep what they find — including a brand new printer, still in the box, a jigsaw, two wrenches and a long drill bit.
They also found an X-Box controller, bicycles, bicycle parts, and stuffed animals — two of which are now mounted on the front of their official truck.
The Richardson Highway retained its title as trashiest road for litter patrollers. The group had several theories on why this continues to be the case.
The Parks Highway is designed differently and is generally two lanes wide, Drumhiller said.
“There are a lot more ways to hide trash,” he said. “There are a lot of steep slopes and when you actually get down in the grass, you can see all the trash down there. At the Rich, it’s all just right there.”
But the highway ramp from the Mitchell Highway to the Richardson Highway turned out to be very lucrative. There, teens found plenty of cash.
In fact, they found more cash than any other litter patrol in history, since the program began — $200.25. The previous record was $200, found in 1985, outside a closed bar in North Pole. In a testament to their new friendship, the teen who found the cash shared it with the rest of the crew.
Litter patrollers encountered a lot of hornet nests among trash along roadsides. One teen even suffered a sting to her forehead. Drumhiller said that hazard always increases during hot weather.
Part of the crew always works at the landfill as well, collecting trash blown around by the wind. Wind, Drumhiller said, can transport trash many miles away from the landfill.
Smoke from wildfires started interfering with litter pickup close to the end of the litter patrol five-week session.
“We were cleaning in North Pole, and it just got too thick,” Drumhiller said. “We had trouble breathing.”
The crew said picking up litter makes them more aware of the community-wide problem of littering and they find themselves educating friends and family.
“We’re trying to clean it,” one teen said he tells his family. “We don’t want to do anymore work.”
Some of the teens were so inspired by their time with Litter Patrol that they said they intend to recruit more patrollers for next year. Teens who participate are generally 14-16 years old.
Their favorite part of the session?
“Learning how recycling works,” one teen said.
“Finding one-time items,” said another.
“Finding new friends,” added a third teen.
The B Crew for the 2023 Fairbanks Youth Litter Patrol included Clifford H. Westphal, Liam Jensen, Caleb Sam, Joy Nafpliotis, Isabella DeAngeilis, supervisor Krsytal Perez, Joshua Nafpliotis, Soktien Min, Zander Cheap, Nathan Beaudreault and Matthew Beaudreault.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.