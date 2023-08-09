2023 Fairbanks Litter Patrol B Team

Kris Capps/News-Miner

This team of teens just spent five weeks cleaning Fairbanks area roadways.

 Kris Capps/News-Miner

The teens who worked the final segment of the 2023 Fairbanks Youth Litter Patrol this summer found more than trash during the past five weeks. They found friendship.

“I don’t want to leave,” one teen said.

