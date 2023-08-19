Fairbanks fourth-grader Annabella Frazier entered the Miss Alaska Pageant last October just to try it out. High schooler Adreanna Nash joined for fun.
Both girls won state titles. Annabella was crowned Miss Elementary Alaska, and Adreanna earned the title Miss Collegiate Alaska. Both went on to compete in the national pageant out of state.
This pageant has separate divisions for elementary, junior high, high school and college. It focuses on helping contestants express themselves, learn life skills and pay for continuing education.
Annabella, who is just starting fifth grade at Pearl Creek School, finished in the Top 10 at the national pageant, capping off what she called an eye-opening journey for herself and her family. Only two girls from Alaska have previously earned a spot in the Top 10 of their divisions.
“The competition is fierce, but worth every second,” said her mother, Samantha Frazier.
The entire experience wasn’t at all what Annabella expected.
“I honestly thought it would be dressing up and meeting other little girls,” she said.
To her surprise, some of her competitors were regular pageant contestants.
“Most had been trying for the title since kindergarten,” she said.
For Annabella, this was a first try, first win.
After earning the state title, community volunteering became part of her everyday life. She was just an occasional volunteer before entering the pageant. Since winning the crown for her age group she is a regular volunteer all over the city, borough and even statewide.
Promoting anti-bullying, she visited with preschoolers, kindergarteners and other young people and answered lots of questions. She developed a scavenger hunt, periodically hiding a book somewhere in Fairbanks and then leaving clues on her Facebook Page of where to find it.
“Some people didn’t even know what bullying was,” she said, especially very young children.
Annabella got lots of practice public speaking and she became more and more comfortable and self-confident speaking to groups of people.
“I’m so happy we tried it,” she said, of entering the pageant. “It changed our lives.
“I love the volunteering. I love getting to go on stage. I love meeting all the other girls.”
She wants to do it all again and plans to enter the pageant in 2023, this time in the next higher grade division.
“I never actually expected to win the title,” said Adreanna Nash, who entered the pageant along with her sister. ”I joined for fun.”
Her sister, Schaelynne Nash, was the runner up. To Adreanna’s surprise, she became the first-ever Fairbanksan to wear the collegiate crown.
Although still in high school last year, she was enrolled in the North Star College Program at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Volunteering is a big part of the winner’s duties and that comes naturally to her.
“I have been volunteering in the Fairbanks community since first grade,” she said. “This provided me with a little insight on how to better involve myself within the community.”
The pageant’s national platform is B.R.A.V.E. (Building Respect And Values For Everyone). Each pageant winner can personally choose how to share that program in their public presentations.
Adreanna created a PowerPoint presentation that she regularly shares.
“I’ve spent the last eight months being able to not only volunteer here in Fairbanks, but also travel and volunteer in Anchorage and Palmer,” she said.
She attended Colony Days Parade and other events, to bring awareness to important topics, like the annual Out of the Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk.
The national pageant became a place to bond with her fellow competitors, Adreanna said. She described it as “a place to form a sisterhood.”
“I made two really amazing friendships that will last a lifetime,” she said.
“This title has not only provided me with opportunities, blessings and best friends, but also allowed me to grow as an individual.”
She heartily encourages other young Fairbanksans who are considering joining a pageant to do so whole heartedly.