Fairbanks, Alaska, may not be the fashion capital of the Far North, but local designer Sarah Dexter is making her mark here.

Her latest collection, “Moon Bloom,” will be featured at the Trend 2023 Alaska Fashion Show in Anchorage. She appears to be the only fashion designer from the Interior to be invited to the show, which includes designers from Alaska and some other states.

