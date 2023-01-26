Fairbanks, Alaska, may not be the fashion capital of the Far North, but local designer Sarah Dexter is making her mark here.
Her latest collection, “Moon Bloom,” will be featured at the Trend 2023 Alaska Fashion Show in Anchorage. She appears to be the only fashion designer from the Interior to be invited to the show, which includes designers from Alaska and some other states.
The annual event is Saturday at Everts Air Cargo hangar and is intended to showcase artists and designers throughout the state. See trendakfashion.com for more on the show.
It’s also a fundraiser with all proceeds going to Let Every Woman Know, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing and ending gynecologic cancers.
“It’s a fun event,” Dexter said. “They reached out to me last year. I got to meet a lot of other designers in the fashion community.”
This will be her second appearance at the fashion show, which provides exposure and networking.
Dexter is a lifelong Fairbanksan who revels in creating clothes featuring “loud color, patterns and interesting textures.” Several years ago, she enrolled in the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City and graduated as valedictorian. Living in Manhattan was so expensive, she and her husband moved back to Fairbanks, and she completed her schooling remotely. She was somewhat relieved it was a Covid year so she did not have to deliver a graduation speech to a large audience at Radio City Music Hall.
During the past two years, she has worked to develop her own clothing line in her hometown.
“I love fashion, and I make clothes,” she said. “The problem is, the world doesn’t need more clothes.”
She is aware of how the fashion industry can be wasteful and said she wants to avoid making that same mistake.
“The most sustainable garments are already in our closets,” she said.
“So what I decided was to make a small batch, made to order, made to measure operation. I make everything myself.”
“I love pattern making, and I love clothing construction,” she said. “Also, having that control that the only labor I’m exploiting is my own.”
She has no inventory. What she makes, she shares at the occasional fashion show, on her website sarahdexterdesigns.com and on social media. Her Facebook page is SarahDexterDesigns. Orders usually come from those sites.
She often can’t help but include “Alaska” in her designs.
“In my next collection, I have a couple basically hoodies, but one is like a jumpsuit with really exaggerated sleeves, along with some sparkles,” she said. “And everything is shiny.”
Dexter is also a knitwear specialist.
“I have a technique in this collection that is a knit lace, but a sheer pattern and basically contrasting color is used to make a pattern over the sheer.”
That resulted in a vest with an outline of Alaska throughout.
The new collection Moon Bloom was inspired by The Red Shoes fairy tale.
“I rewrote it,” she said. “To be about the desert. With Moon Bloom, there’s a flower that only blooms at night and calls to nocturnal animals. The overall feeling for me is when something really draws you in, you want to know more about it and you get pulled inside by the glow of this thing.”
The clothes she designs command attention, she said. She created a piece called the Snow Pea. It’s a very classic pea coat, double-breasted with buttons, but it is merged with a snowsuit.
“So it’s a full tailored pea coat snow suit, with a placket [slit] up the leg, so you can unbutton it,” she said. “I made my own buttons for that piece because I wanted a particular kind of button.”
She’s slowly carving out her own little fashion niche, she said, growing organically.
She attended Alaska Fashion Week in Juneau last summer and will attend Omaha Fashion Week in Nebraska next month, her first out-of-state show.
She is developing a big project for Fairbanks — a New Years Eve fashion show — so she is on the hunt for other creative Fairbanksans who make clothes, costumes, wearable art and jewelry from nontraditional materials and more.