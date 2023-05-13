Fairbanks Concert Association will end its 75th anniversary season on a colorful musical and artistic note.
At a special reception on Sunday, May 14, the longtime Fairbanks organization will raffle off a stunning mosaic guitar created by Healy artist Kassandra Mirosh. It will also sell 75 exclusive posters of that guitar, signed by all the 2022-2023 performers. Performers also signed the back of the guitar.
“FCA wanted to do something special for our 75th, while raising some funds to cover the expenses of our planned 75th celebrations,” said FCA’s executive director Marie Olesen. “We knew we wanted a picture of a piece of art on the poster, but were struggling to figure out the best artist to contact.”
They wondered, should they buy an art piece already made or commission an art piece for this purpose? When board member Cindy Wentworth shared a Fairbanks Daily News-Miner article about an upcoming art exhibit featuring Interior Alaska artist Kassandra Mirosh at the Fairbanks Arts Association Bear Gallery, she saw exactly what FCA was looking for.
“The article gave a taste of what to expect with pictures of numerous art pieces including a violin and a guitar covered in a colorful glass mosaic,” Oleson said. “It was gorgeous. This was the perfect meld of art and music in one art piece. We were so excited by the potential and direct connection to music.”
She drove to the gallery the next day, and fell in love with Kassandra Mirosh’s “Recitative Ravens,” a small guitar covered in glass mosaic, displaying two ravens. FCA purchased it on the spot.
With the help of local photographer Todd Paris of Paris Photography and Sue Sprinkle of 5th Avenue Designs, posters were designed and printed. Performers for the 2022-2023 season signed each poster. They will be available for a minimum donation of $250 and can be purchased shortly after the last show of the season with Pink Martini on May 14. Only 75 posters were printed.
Performers also signed the back of the guitar, which will be auctioned at the 75th Celebration reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. on May 14 at the Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum. Tickets were for sale online at the FCA website for $75.
