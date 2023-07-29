With the kiss of a pig and the cutting of a ribbon by Miss Elementary Alaska, the Tanana Valley Fair opened its gates Friday for 2023’s “Don’t Go BACON My Heart.”

The fair runs July 28-Aug. 6, opening at noon every day and closing at midnight tonight; closing at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and midnight Friday and Saturday.

