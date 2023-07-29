With the kiss of a pig and the cutting of a ribbon by Miss Elementary Alaska, the Tanana Valley Fair opened its gates Friday for 2023’s “Don’t Go BACON My Heart.”
The fair runs July 28-Aug. 6, opening at noon every day and closing at midnight tonight; closing at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and midnight Friday and Saturday.
Usually, the fair brings August rains, but the fair opened Friday to sunny skies, a little smoke from wildfires, and temperatures in the 80s. Keep this to yourself, but so far the weekly weather forecast calls for sun, sun, sun.
Old favorites are back this year — fair food, the livestock auction, lively entertainment, face painting, and the ever-popular photo buttons. There are some exciting activities to enjoy as well — the KING BMX demonstration, the Dachsund Dash, and the Kenai Racing Pigs.
Golden Wheel Amusements has returned with carnival rides for all ages, from the mellow to the harrowing. Just follow the screams to the scary rides.
Monday is #Alaska529Kid’s Day. Kids under 42 inches tall ride for free. Special $4 pricing is available for kids age 12 and under. Tuesday is Wear Your UAF Apparel or Show Your Polar Express Card and get $1 off entry ticket at the gate. Wednesday is Senior Day. Seniors age 60 and over get in free. (Gates open at 11:30 a.m. for seniors who want to snack with Elvis).
Thursday is Canned Food Day, in which four cans of food gets you entry into the fair for free. The food will be donated to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. Friday is Hometown Heroes Day. Entry is $7 for adults with military I.D. and $3 for children.
On Aug. 5, get $1 off admission if you show your Alaska Airlines APP or Club 49 Card.
