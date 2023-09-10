There are 145 new markers at the historic Clay Street Cemetery, thanks to efforts by the Clay Street Cemetery Commission over the past summer.
“We dug holes seven inches below grass, filled with pea gravel to a three-inch level below grass, tamped and leveled pea gravel and placed a cemetery base which had to be perfectly level so when the marker was finally placed with glue, the marker didn’t slide off into the grass,” said Aldean Kilbourn, chair of the commission.”We made every attempt to keep markers in straight rows.”
Flags at some of the markers indicate that the marker still needs to be siliconed around the edges, so water doesn’t seep in, freeze and pop the marker loose.
There is also a field of new plain white crosses. These represent 40 unknown people buried in the cemetery. The commission used ground penetrating radar to locate the graves. The mission now is to identify names of those people.
Five of the new markers belong to the Vachon Family. In the early 1900s, Peter Vachon operated trading posts in Fairbanks, while his brother John and family ran the trading post in Tolovana. Another brother Andrew, ran the trading post in Tanana.
Whenever the commission determines the identity of who is buried in the cemetery, it researches how they lived, how they died, and how they contributed to the history of Fairbanks. Markers display date of death and sometimes cause of death.
The exact location of burial plots for the circles in the Catholic section around the cross were lost for many years. Ground penetrating radar confirmed the burial plots of 40 people, back in the summer of 2021. After each person was researched, new headstones were ordered. Volunteers helped put those markers in place this past summer.
Some headstones were lost to time, others to the big flood of 1967. Perhaps some graves never had a headstone. The commission works to commemorate all of them.
“They are a part of this city and the history of Interior Alaska, whether they were born here or not,” according to a commission report. “Those buried in this special cemetery represent a wide variety of occupations. They have come from many corners of the Earth of have deep roots in Alaska. Each person has a story that is unique, and they are all part of our Fairbanks history.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.