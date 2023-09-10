There are 145 new markers at the historic Clay Street Cemetery, thanks to efforts by the Clay Street Cemetery Commission over the past summer.

“We dug holes seven inches below grass, filled with pea gravel to a three-inch level below grass, tamped and leveled pea gravel and placed a cemetery base which had to be perfectly level so when the marker was finally placed with glue, the marker didn’t slide off into the grass,” said Aldean Kilbourn, chair of the commission.”We made every attempt to keep markers in straight rows.”

