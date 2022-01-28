On the day of the Christmas Bird Count in the Denali area, power had already been out since 3 p.m. the day before. Temperatures dropped, snow fell heavily and wind howled.
“It was quite the count day with a low of 35 below and a high of 24 below, 30-50 mph winds and 52 inches of snow,” said organizer Nan Eagleson, who launched the Christmas Bird Count here back in 1993.
Not a perfect day for birdwatching.
Nevertheless, three hardly souls ventured out into the storm in search of birds. Another four kept an eye on their bird feeders.
Participation may have been low, but those folks continued the longtime tradition of citizen scientists participating in this longstanding bird count for the National Audubon Society.
Here’s what they spotted: three boreal chickadees, one spruce grouse, three magpies, two ravens and two Canada jays. Feeder counts included two red-breasted nuthatches, nine boreal chickadees, two Canada jays, six black-billed magpies and 21 pine grosbeaks. Throughout the week, these sightings were added to the bird feeder count: one goshawk, two ruffed grouse and one hairy woodpecker.
Eagleson was just glad it happened.
“Tough day, tough winter,” she said.
Just north of there, in Healy, the fourth annual Christmas Bird Count took place on Dec. 18, before the Snowpocalypse hit. A total of 23 people participated that day, on 22 routes, either driving, walking or skiing, plus 11 people kept an eye on their bird feeders.
Participants reported spotting 15 species and counting a total of 302 birds. That’s way down from the 767 birds counted in 2020. No white-winged crossbills were seen, compared to 140 crossbills counted in 2020. There were no black-capped chickadees in 2020, but many were seen both on birdwatching routes and on feeders in 2021.
Birds spotted included spruce grouse, boreal owl, downy woodpecker, hairy woodpecker, Canada jay, black-billed magpie, common raven, black-capped chickadee, Boreal Chickadee, Red-breasted Nuthatch, American Dipper, Pine Grosbeak, Common Redpoll, Fox Sparrow, and Varied Thrush.
According to the National Audubon Society, only 33 counts were performed in the Alaska region this season, the fewest in 20 years. In addition, five long-term counts canceled and seven others limited the size of their field groups, likely due to Covid-19.
Nevertheless, the Audubon society said, “folks were simply ready to get out and count birds, as the total participation across the (Alaska) region matched the five-year running average.” Twelve counts even reported record numbers of volunteers.
The annual Christmas Bird Count is a census of birds in the Western hemisphere by volunteers for the National Audubon Society. Its purpose is to provide population data for scientific research, especially conservation biology. Many folks participate just for fun, however.
The Christmas Bird Count is the longest running citizen science survey in the world.