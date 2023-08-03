Fairbanks seniors went back in time at the Tanana Valley State Fair Wednesday to enjoy a special show by an iconic favorite — Elvis Presley.

Dressed in a splashy and spangly outfit, with a giant sparkly belt buckle, Elvis leaped to the stage of the Big Top and entertained the estimated 400-500 seniors who showed up for the show and a free lunch. It was listed on the fair schedule as Snacks With Elvis.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.