Fairbanks seniors went back in time at the Tanana Valley State Fair Wednesday to enjoy a special show by an iconic favorite — Elvis Presley.
Dressed in a splashy and spangly outfit, with a giant sparkly belt buckle, Elvis leaped to the stage of the Big Top and entertained the estimated 400-500 seniors who showed up for the show and a free lunch. It was listed on the fair schedule as Snacks With Elvis.
Elvis is a longtime favorite at the local fair, having performed here the past 14 years. He even lived in Fairbanks for five years, he said.
In real life, he is entertainer Bill Isca and calls Valdez home.
Fourteen years ago, his wife asked if he would ever consider performing as Elvis on stage. He said, “Sure.” The next thing he knew, she secretly bought him Elvis performing attire and signed him up for an Elvis contest. He won.
“We’ve been doing it ever since,” he said.
Since then, he has participated 13 or 14 Elvis contests and always placed in the Top 10, he said.
“I do this to keep Elvis’s memory alive and to bring a smile to everybody’s face,” he told the audience.
This Elvis has all the right moves — a little gyration of the hips, a sexy shrug of the shoulders, and a grande finale whirlwind of one arm, ending songs with a flourish. Of course, he finishes with the classic phrase, mumbled into the microphone: “Thank you very much.”
The crowd was excited to see him. When Elvis sang a heartfelt classic, one audience member closed his eyes, and reached out with his hand, as if to help Elvis grasp those high notes. He nodded solemnly when Elvis did, indeed, hit those notes.
“He is really good,” he told a friend.
A row of seniors in wheelchairs sat right in front of the stage and Elvis paid them special attention. On several occasions during the performance, he wrapped one of his colorful scarves around their necks, and kissed them on the cheeks. They were delighted.
Audience member Shirley Gordon was recognized for being the “oldest and wisest” person there. The 100-year-old was born on Jan. 3, 1923.
The audience member with a birthday closest to The King’s Jan. 8, 1935 birthday was Terry Smith, born Jan. 6, 1935. Both received gift cards to Fred Meyers.
Other performers included the Pavva Inupiaq Dancers and the South Sea Island Polynesian Dancers, Joanne and Deanna.
Elvis’s next performance is at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Usibelli Stage, Tanana Valley State Fair.
