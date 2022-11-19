Native elders in Fairbanks excitedly accepted special deliveries at their front door this week — they each received 25 pounds of frozen Sockeye salmon.
By the time the Fairbanks deliveries are complete, Tanana Chiefs Conference (TCC) will have provided more than 100,000 pounds of salmon to elders in Fairbanks and throughout the TCC region.
“By the end of this project, we will have delivered 4,800 pounds of fish to elders in Fairbanks,” said Sonja Kokrine, who spearheads the project this year for TCC.
Some of the salmon was purchased by TCC; some was also donated by other businesses and other fisheries.
“We work with Virgil at Santa’s Smokehouse,” Kokrine explained. “He works with airlines we charter with to get fish to the villages.”
Meanwhile, other TCC members donate time to transport salmon to elders in villages on the road system.
Each box weighs 25 pounds and contains seven or eight Sockeye salmon, headed and gutted and frozen.
“This gives people an opportunity to work on the fish as if it were summertime,” Kokrine said.
It can be filleted, canned or used however the elder wants it used.
The past two summers have been disastrous for Indigenous residents who depend upon salmon for subsistence. The fishery has been closed due to record low runs. Indigenous communities throughout the Interior depend upon salmon not just for sustenance but for culture.
This project, providing salmon for elders, takes a lot of effort and volunteering from many people.
“The last two weeks, we had Americorps people,” Kokrine said. “There were six of them visiting Fairbanks, and they assisted us, delivering fish for the past two weeks.”
Americorps is a federal work program. TCC staff, including administrators, village public safety officers, and others all pitched in to help.
Last week, they helped deliver 3,600 pounds of fish. By the end of this week, nearly 5,000 pounds will have been delivered to elders in Fairbanks.
“There are a lot of really thankful elders,” Kokrine said. “There has been absolutely no subsistence fishing this year. So this is really a big blessing for our elders to receive fish.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.