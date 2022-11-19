Native elders in Fairbanks excitedly accepted special deliveries at their front door this week — they each received 25 pounds of frozen Sockeye salmon.

By the time the Fairbanks deliveries are complete, Tanana Chiefs Conference (TCC) will have provided more than 100,000 pounds of salmon to elders in Fairbanks and throughout the TCC region.

