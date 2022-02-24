High school senior Ashia Rose Cardines of North Pole is the sole Alaskan to receive the J-100 Air Force ROTC Character in Leadership scholarship. This is a full four-year scholarship to any school that offers an Air Force ROTC program.
She also received nominations to attend two different service academies: Congressman Don Young nominated her for the U.S. Air Force Academy and Sen. Dan Sullivan nominated her for the U.S. Naval Academy.
She currently attends Ben Eielson Jr/Sr High School and is also a student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“I take dual credit classes as part of a program called North Star College,” she said.
Her JROTC instructors nominated her for the scholarship and she was one of the top 200 nominees to be interviewed by a review panel.
“I am the only selectee for this scholarship from the entire state of Alaska, which is still kind of mind boggling to me, because Alaska is a really huge state,” she said. “When I found out about getting the scholarship, I was picking up my brothers from school and if you ask them, I was screaming the entire way home, because I was so happy and felt so grateful at the news.”
She is the third of six children.
“My older siblings have not gone to college, and so being selected for this scholarship not only means so much to me, but my family as well — especially for my parents, because I will be the first out of their children to be able to further my education,” she said.
She hasn’t settled on where she will study next.
“Both of the service academies I have applied to offer a program called Foreign Area Studies, which I am interested in pursuing,” she said. “But I am also looking at English or a field of engineering.”
Service academies
U.S. Senators and Representatives nominate students for service academies based on their academic record, extracurricular activities, and leadership capacity. Nomination does not guarantee admission, but is an accomplishment in itself.
Here are Alaska Congressional nominations for Interior students only. U.s. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and U.S. Rep. Don Young all nominated students statewide. Listed here are only the students from Interior Alaska.
Many of them received multiple nominations and several were nominated for more than one service academy. Names with hometowns from Interior Alaska are included. Names that listed “military” as a hometown are not included in this list.
U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY — Aidan A. Gold, Fort Wainwright; Megan Jensen, Fairbanks
U.S. Air Force Academy — Ashia R. Cardines, North Pole; John M. Stevenson, Fairbanks; Wendell B. Eames, Fairbanks; Kayla Lyle, Eielson, Aiden Gold, Fort Wainwright
U.S. Naval Academy — Ashia Rose Cardines, North Pole; Aiden Gold, Fort Wainwright.
Spring into science
Leap Into Science this week at the Nenana Public Library, and participate in a national program that integrates open-ended science activities with children’s books, designed for children ages 3-10 and their families.
Hands-on science activities will be held at the library 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 25, and 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26. Participants will learn about balance, wind and air, and light and shadows.
The event is made possible by the Franklin Institute for Leap Into Science, which provides science programs in community settings like libraries and museums and after-school programs, to engage underserved audiences in familiar settings. The activities offered are easily observed and experienced in children’s everyday lives and emphasize scientific thinking as well as science content.
Nenana librarians attended three training webinars to make this special event happen. The Franklin Institute provided three stations for “Shadows and Light” activities, demonstrating how shadows can be made with different objects and different light sources.
Another topic focuses on wind, which can be made with the fan, a straw, or even your own breath. The third topic focuses on balance and kids can practice balancing different objects on their fingertips.
Leap into Science began in 2007 as a partnership between The Franklin Institute and the Free Library of Philadelphia and then expanded nationally from 2011 to 2017, with support of grants from the National Science Foundation and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
These partners worked together to develop, test and refine curriculum and training resources to empower informal educators to engage underserved children and caregivers in urban settings.
“I try to get the community involved,” said Nenana librarian Adrianne Coffey, who spearheaded this special scientific connection to Nenana.