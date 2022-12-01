Students from Effie Kokrine Charter School in Fairbanks created Christmas ornaments that are displayed on a tree representing Alaska, next to the National Christmas Tree in Washington D.C.
“The ornaments created by Effie Kokrine students show aspects of our natural environment and animals that are important to different Alaska Native cultures,” said principal Joshua Snow. “While our school is located in the interior of Alaska, our students have family ties to Native communities from all regions of our state. Harvesting food from the land, subsistence, continues to be a fundamental part of our students’ lives. “
The ornaments depict herds of caribou, drying salmon on racks, mukluks, and hunting from a kayak. Moose, salmon, mountains are all depicted artistically on the ornaments.
“Pretty much all their themes for Christmas ornaments were subsistence food related,” Snow said. “They are really cool.”
The ornaments are part of the America Celebrates ornament program, an annual collaboration of the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education and the National Park Foundation. The program allows American students from around the country to design one-of-a-kind ornaments to celebrate the places they call home. This year, more than 2,600 students participated.
Mary Peltola, Alaska’a new representative in Congress, commended the students for artistically representing the state of Alaska.
“All of Alaska should be proud of how these talented students have represented our beautiful state,” she said.
Ornaments from each state are displayed on 58 smaller trees that surround the National Christmas Tree just outside the White House. Each tree represents a state, territory or school managed by the bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity.
The ornaments will be on display until Jan. 1, 2023.
The tradition began in 1923 when President Calvin Coolidge walked from the White House to the Ellipse to light a 48-foot-tall fir tree decorated with 2,500 electric bulbs in red, white and green. A local choir and “quartet” from the U.S. Marine Band performed.
Decades later, this American holiday tradition continues, bringing citizens together to share in a message of hope and peace.
Every year, one-of-a-kind ornaments are made by ordinary Americans, representing every U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia. These artists design and create ornaments that symbolize the history, heritage and culture of their homelands.
The America Celebrates display, which surrounds the National Christmas Tree, is free and open to visitors throughout December. Lights on all the trees are turned on around sunset each evening.
Free tickets were available via lottery for the 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting on Wednesday, Nov. 30. For more information, see www.thenationaltree.org
