Students from Effie Kokrine Charter School in Fairbanks created Christmas ornaments that are displayed on a tree representing Alaska, next to the National Christmas Tree in Washington D.C.

“The ornaments created by Effie Kokrine students show aspects of our natural environment and animals that are important to different Alaska Native cultures,” said principal Joshua Snow. “While our school is located in the interior of Alaska, our students have family ties to Native communities from all regions of our state. Harvesting food from the land, subsistence, continues to be a fundamental part of our students’ lives. “

