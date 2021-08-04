DENALI — A new drive-through coffee option called Moose’s Brew Coffee Co. opened at Carlo Creek this summer. It’s the first caffeine available after Cantwell, heading north as you enter the Denali Park area and the last chance for caffeine before you leave the area, heading south.
It’s located at Mile 224 Parks Highway, at the entrance of Carlo Creek Cabins.
“My family owns Carlo Creek Cabins and we decided to open up a coffee hut on the property so we could spend the summers doing something out here in Denali as a family,” said Abby Kuster, who operates the business.
She is a massage therapist at Arctic Chiropractic, but decided to pursue this business during the summer months.
“My brother owns a couple coffee carts down in Kansas so he really helped us out with what we would need to do/learn to start one of our own,” she said.
Moose’s Brew offers espresso, tea, frappes, smoothies, Lotus cold brew with Red Bull kicker, mini-donuts, muffins, cookies and sack lunches that can be ordered the night before. Breakfast burritos are pre-made with reindeer sausage by the nearby Perch Restaurant, across the highway.
The new business has been plenty busy.
“Business has been really great and we’ve received a lot of support and love from the community around us,” Kuster said. “Most of our customers are tourists. However, we get a a lot of people who live in Healy and Denali.”
The plan is for the coffee hut to be open June 1 through Sept. 17. Current hours are Tuesday-Saturday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday/Monday 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Need for Seed
Volunteers who don’t mind getting their hands dirty and who want to help Denali National Park can volunteer to collect native seeds at Denali’s annual “Need for Seed” Volunteer event beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8.
Volunteers will collect and dry seeds for future revegetation project and learn about native plants in the park. The public is invited to participate and enjoy a day in the park.
Park staff will set up several work areas so volunteers can choose where they would like to work in the headquarters area. Volunteers can expect to walk anywhere from a few hundred feet to as far as one or two miles over varied terrain, collecting native seeds.
No special skills or tools are required. Volunteers will receive instructions on how to identify the plants from which they will collect seeds.
Volunteers should meet park staff at 9 a.m. behind Denali National Park headquarters, located at Mile 3.1 on the Denali Park Road. Come prepared for a moderate workday and bring water, lunch, snacks, clothing layers and rain gear. Wear sturdy shoes.
The National Park Service will provide all supplies and safety equipment.
The volunteer day will end at 1 p.m. and each volunteer will receive a thank you gift from the National Park Service.
For more information, call the Denali National Park Volunteer Office at 907 683-9504 or visit the park website.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.