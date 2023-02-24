Nordic ski races are scheduled for Saturday at the annual Denali Winterfest celebration at Denali National Park.
The races take place at the Caribou Loop at Riley Creek Campground. Racers who are ages 6-18 can participate in skate, classic ski and relay races.
The 0.8 km loop track will be open for preview at 10 a.m. Racers should check in by 10:30 am at the starting line. Bring your own equipment.
Denali Junior Nordic Ski club members, a volunteer program for Denali Borough youth, are ready for their first friendly competition of the season.
Coach Chuck Hugny of Nenana plans to bring down about 15 skiers to join the Denali Borough skiers.
“Many are first-time racers and are very excited,” he said.
The following Saturday, March 4, is Tripod Days in Nenana. That annual festival includes a 1 p.m. ski race at the Nenana Student Living Center, located at the end of Sixth Street in Nenana. Registration is from noon to 12:30 p.m. Awards will follow at the civic center.
Tripod Days include two days of family activities in Nenana, from bubble gum blowing contests to the infamous “pop” scramble on A Street, in front of the Civic Center. Highlight of the weekend is raising of the official tripod for the Nenana Ice Classic at 4 p.m. March 5.
Denali Winterfest is an annual two-day celebration of winter at Denali National Park and in Healy. A community dinner at the Tri-Valley Community Center on Saturday includes presentation of the 2023 Mayor’s Community Service Award, and Bingo hosted by the Native Village of Cantwell. The public is invited.
For a full schedule of Winterfest events, visit go.nps.gov/winterfest.