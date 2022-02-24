Denali Winterfest is back after a one-year hiatus.
This weekend-long community wide celebration of winter offers outdoor and indoor activities for families on Saturday and Sunday at Denali National Park and in Healy.
The indoor picnic area, adjacent to the Winter Visitor Center, is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, offering a warm space with restrooms, park information, the park passport stamp and limited seating. On Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Doyon/Aramark Joint Venture will provide snacks, light lunch and refreshments. Masks are required inside the building, when not eating.
The Winter Visitor Center remains closed, but an outdoor desk is open for rangers to answer questions, sell park passes, sign out snow sculpting tools and snowshoes.
Hockey games are scheduled at the Healy Ice Pit all day on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The hometown Healy Coal King youth teams and Coal Queens will host visiting teams from other communities.
For visitors who want to enjoy outdoor excursions in the park, the historic Upper Savage River patrol cabin will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and park staff will be available. Enjoy a campfire, hot drinks and s’mores. Park vehicles at Mountain Vista Rest Area at Mile 13. Then, walk, ski or snowshoe a quarter-mile to the cabin.
Youth cross-country ski races (for ages 6-18 in both skate ski and classic ski) will be held at the Riley Creek Campground, Caribou Loop. The 0.8 km loop track will be open for preview at 10 a.m. Racers should check in by 10:30 a.m. at the starting line and bring your own equipment.
The Denali Sled Dog Kennels, at Mile 3.4 Park Road, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (hours are extended Saturday only). On Sunday, hours return to 1-4 p.m. The kennel is currently open to the public Saturdays and Sundays only. Come meet canine rangers, including the team that will be the first out of the chute at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Sled Dog Race on March 5 in Anchorage.
The park offers a number of winter activities. Go on a guided snowshoe walk, 1-3 p.m. Meet at the Winter Visitor Center Outdoor Desk. A limited number of snowshoes are available to check out.
Drop by the outdoor winter desk anytime between 1-2:30 p.m., and kids can participate in the Denali Winter Games. “Join us for the thrill of victory and agony of defeat as we attempt to see who is the top predator — er, competitor — for individual and group competitions against wildlife in, through, under and around snow,” the park service said.
A snow sculpting contest will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Denali Visitor Center. Sign up for a snow block, pick up snow sculpting tools at the Winter Visitor
Center Outdoor Desk and get busy. Judging is at 3 p.m.
At 5 p.m. the public is invited to the Winterfest Community Dinner and Bingo at the Tri-Valley Community Center in Healy. The Native Village of Cantwell is spearheading Bingo. Dinner will be 5-6:30 p.m., followed by presentation of the Mayor’s Community Service Award. This year, The award honors special volunteers for 2021 and 2020. Bingo goes from 6:30-8 p.m. All ages are welcome and prizes will be available.
Sunday
Denali National Park welcomes visitors 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both the Indoor Picnic Area and the outdoor desk at the Winter Visitor Center, will be open. The dog kennels are open 1-4 p.m.
The Tri-Valley Community Library will hold a Family Story Walk at 3:30 p.m, the movie “Abominable” at 4:30 p.m., along with crafts, and books can be checked out by 6:30 p.m. The library is located in Tri-Valley School in Healy.
The weekend-long event is sponsored by the National Park Service, Denali Borough, Denali Borough School District, Denali Education Center, Doyon/Aramark Joint Venture, Alaska Geographic and other community organizations.