Denali residents are supporting the people of Ukraine by participating in a virtual ski fundraiser.
Local resident Leah Mitchell got the idea from a Facebook post about the Ukraine Charity Ski Loppet. This is a global charity that is raising money for the Ukrainian Red Cross.
“I saw it shared through a friend who actually has family in Ukraine,” Mitchell said. “She’s a cross-country skier.”
The charity deals directly with refugee centers and provides blankets and food for refugees, she said.
Mitchell decided to set up a ski course in the McKinley Village neighborhood for neighbors who might want to ski for a good cause. McKinley Village is a neighborhood about seven miles south of the entrance to Denali National Park.
She and her family set up a 10K course on local trails and a second, shorter course for little skiers.
“We used orange flagging, because that’s all I had in my garage,” Mitchell said. She and her young sons also made little blue and yellow hearts. A heart is posted at every mile marker.
“It’s up to every individual to register online,” she said. “The thing that appeals to me is 100% of proceeds go to this charity. This is an organization that is credible.”
“By registering, you will donate 20 euros to support the Ukrainian people,” she added. Of course, participants are able to make additional donations if desired.
The race course will remain in place as long as snow is skiable, although warm weather is making the trail a bit icy currently. The fundraising ski event goes through April 30.
Many people have been skiing the 10K trail, she said, including the weekly Thursday night ski group.
Worldloppet is an organization that stands for unity, for bridges between nations, respect and peace.
Here’s how it works. Before April 30, register online at reg.worldloppet.com/en. Track your ski with your smartphone or sports watch and upload the results. All registrants receive a printable starting bib and a virtual diploma shareable on social media to show your support. All registration fees are donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross.
This is not a competition and there are no prizes. It is, however, skiing for a good cause.
For more information, see worldloppet.com/around-the-world-for-ukraine.
Principal of Year
Jeni Mason has been named the AASSP Region 2 Principal of the Year for 2022. She is the principal for Cantwell School and PEAK correspondence school program.
The award honors educational leaders who play a pivotal role in student success. Nominations come from students, staff, parents, district office staff or peers.
Mason was honored for juggling multiple leadership roles and demonstrating consistent and solid leadership by working closely with parents, guardians, individual families, stuff and other stakeholders, to develop educational plans that meet the needs of all students.
“Jeni Mason’s vision for our district is to create a family-oriented group that incorporates all schools, students and families, so they feel welcomed,” said colleague Garin Martin.
Denali Borough School District superintendent Dan Polta said Mason is a good leader because she knows her community personally.
“Her compassion for everyone as a person first, gives her a foundation to use her skill as an administrator to support student learning in our schools,” he said.