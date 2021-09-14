Tri-Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s Rescue 9 fire truck used to be Rescue 104 from Virginia. Rescue 104 responded to the Pentagon on 9/11, and its crews worked to remove rubble and performed search and rescue at the scene. Former Fire Chief Sean Fielding purchased Rescue 104 and renamed it for its new department in Healy. Years after the truck moved to Healy, a hazmat crew visited to teach a responder class. They were from the East Coast and when they toured the fire hall, they instantly recognized Rescue 104. They shared the history behind it and stories about its crew, according to former Fire Chief Rob Graham. The truck was on display outside the fire hall in Healy on Saturday — 9/11/2021. The department chose to display a flag that was battered and torn “as a symbol that everyone who was involved that day, have torn places in their lives that can never be mended.”