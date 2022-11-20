Red Shawl Day

Denali National Park recognized Red Shawl Day on Saturday.

The sign welcoming visitors at the entrance to Denali National Park had an extra colorful adornment Saturday in honor of Red Shawl Day.

“Today, we wear the red shawl for missing and murdered Indigenous women and children,” the park announced. “Red Shawl Day is a time to bring attention to the horrible acts of violence committed against indigenous peoples, particularly women and children. The red shawl is a symbol of the loss of sacred lifeblood through violence.”

