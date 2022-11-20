The sign welcoming visitors at the entrance to Denali National Park had an extra colorful adornment Saturday in honor of Red Shawl Day.
“Today, we wear the red shawl for missing and murdered Indigenous women and children,” the park announced. “Red Shawl Day is a time to bring attention to the horrible acts of violence committed against indigenous peoples, particularly women and children. The red shawl is a symbol of the loss of sacred lifeblood through violence.”
“Park staff wanted to promote this day and issue as part of Native American month,” said Dave Schirokauer, science/resources team leader. “I believe it is the first time Denali has acknowledged this day with a public display.
“Having Indigenous leadership at the National Park Service director and secretary of Interior levels has empowered staff to become more aware of our Indigenous neighbors and we are keen to help tell accurate contemporary and historic stories and facts about the Indigenous people who are from the land and continue to be part of the lands now managed by the National Park Service,” he added.
