Denali

Traveling up the Parks Highway at MP 260 with Denali in full view with a lenticular hat.

 Tom Kurth, Fairbanks

If you ever wanted to practice dispersing bear spray when a bruin is not actually charging, here’s your chance. Come to Denali’s Health and Safety Fair, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Friday, April 28 at the Tri-Valley Community Center in Healy.

You can try your hand with a can of inert bear spray. It isn’t filled with actual pepper-like spray.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.