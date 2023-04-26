If you ever wanted to practice dispersing bear spray when a bruin is not actually charging, here’s your chance. Come to Denali’s Health and Safety Fair, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Friday, April 28 at the Tri-Valley Community Center in Healy.
You can try your hand with a can of inert bear spray. It isn’t filled with actual pepper-like spray.
This and other trainings, as well as special exhibits and health services, will be available.
“The Denali Borough is partnering this year with the Denali Borough School District to expand the capacity and scope of the health fair,” said Teresa Floberg of the Denali Borough. “We are incorporating safety and emergency preparedness topics, as well as leveraging the partnerships that have been formed through the Healthy and Equitable Communities (HEC) program.”
The HEC program is funded through the Department of Health and has supported the monthly local healthcare workgroup that formed during the Covid-19 pandemic, the vaccination clinics, and a handful of small recreation projects in the last year (the ADA swing at Mountains of Fun and the porta potty at Antler Ridge), according to Floberg.
“We hope to reach residents, students, local businesses, and seasonal employees to offer services and trainings that are typically hard to access and are beneficial to the health and safety of our community,” she added.
Services will include affordable blood tests from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The chemistry/hematology include CBC, CMP, LIPIDS and 24 other tests. Cost is $45. Fasting for 12 hours prior is required for this test. Registration required at alaskalhealthfair.org.
Free vision tests, bone density scans and height and weight measurements are from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Blood pressure is free all day. Take home Covid tests are free all day.
No registration is required for these trainings, which will happen repeatedly between 1-3 p.m. These include Narcan kit training, hands-on releasing dogs from traps and inert bear spray dispensing practice.
Exhibitors include public health nurses who will provide vaccination/child immunization plans and expired medication and pill disposal; Department of Veterans Affairs; Railbelt Mental Health & Addictions will have tobacco cessation resources and suicide intervention information; Denali Grass Company will highlight Project Hope and Narcan kits; Play My Way AK will offer summer recreation opportunities; Alaska State Troopers will provide drunk driving education and prevention; Forestry will have information on FireWise and spruce bark beetles; Tri-Valley Fire Department will have information on the annual ambulance plan; Denali Borough offers information on emergency preparedness; the University of Fairbanks focuses on diabetes and prevention and the National Alliance on Mental Illness will also have a booth.
The Health and Safety Fair is hosted by the Denali Borough Denali Borough School District and Alaska Health Fair, with the support of numerous community agencies and businesses. See www.denaliborough.org for more information.
