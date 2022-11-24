When the Lathrop High School band and show choir arrived to entertain students at the annual Denali Elementary Thanksgiving celebration that first year, it was a real treat.

“So many of our kids had never seen live music before,” principal Rebecca Zaverl said, recalling the inaugural visit.

