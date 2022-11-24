When the Lathrop High School band and show choir arrived to entertain students at the annual Denali Elementary Thanksgiving celebration that first year, it was a real treat.
“So many of our kids had never seen live music before,” principal Rebecca Zaverl said, recalling the inaugural visit.
It wasn’t long before that stunned silence turned into big grins and happy dancing.
Those musical high school students were back this week for the school’s eighth annual Thanksgiving celebration. The day began long ago in one fourth grade classroom, but soon spread to the entire school.
It is also “Dress Your Best Day” for students, who are served a traditional Thanksgiving dinner by volunteers. They enjoy those meals at special tables covered with tablecloths and set with special silverware. After students eat, it’s time to dance in the aisles. It’s hard to resist when holiday music from live musicians fills the air.
An army of volunteers show up to help make the day happen, from True North Church and Kappa Delta Gamma to retired teachers, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board and other local partners.
Three hundred students enjoyed 18 turkeys, 40 pies and desserts, many pounds of mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn and rolls. Northrim Bank provided the turkeys, which were cooked by the central kitchen at the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. True North Church provided all the side dishes and turned out in force to volunteer. Raven Landing donated all the desserts. Gold Rush Jewelry donated all the paper goods for the meal.
The day began years ago as a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, and according to Zaverl, it has become so much more, a way for everyone in the school to come together. One student even remarked, “This is the best day at Denali.”
Another student told the principal: “I’m so happy and so full, I will sleep with a smile on my face today.”
