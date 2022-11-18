DENALI PARK — Local Denali artist Sarah Crowley created the Denali Box as a way to highlight local “makers” in the Denali area. These “makers” provide everything from stained glass, jewelry and art to homemade soap and chaga tea — all in one decorative box.

“I wanted to showcase the amazing amount of local talent in the Denali area,” said the artist, owner of Raining Joy Arts.

