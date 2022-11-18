DENALI PARK — Local Denali artist Sarah Crowley created the Denali Box as a way to highlight local “makers” in the Denali area. These “makers” provide everything from stained glass, jewelry and art to homemade soap and chaga tea — all in one decorative box.
“I wanted to showcase the amazing amount of local talent in the Denali area,” said the artist, owner of Raining Joy Arts.
The Denali Box debuts Saturday at the handcraft-only McKinley Holiday Bazaar, held noon to 4 p.m. at the McKinley Community Center, just off Mile 230 Parks Highway, seven miles south of the entrance to Denali National Park. The popular holiday bazaar is back after a long hiatus due to Covid.
Local chef Alaina Barron will have homemade soups for sale, and young skiers are selling special homemade snacks (chocolate mice on pretzel skis) and hot cocoa to raise money for the Denali Nordic Ski Program.
The bazaar also has a virtual option on Facebook at a page called “McKinley Virtual Bazaar 2022.” Vendors sell their items on this page through Sunday, Nov. 20.
The premier box contains one item each from five talented Denali area residents: chaga tea from Dylan Lowery’s Denali Chaga; homemade soap from Jessica Goodell, of Soap by Denali Jess; stickers by Leaca Young from Leaca Young Art; stained glass icicle ornament by Michelle Turk, of Denali Arts & Glass; and holiday cards by Sarah Crowley, of Raining Joy Arts.
“Each maker has a special connection to Denali and is inspired by this place and our wonderful community,” Crowley said. The Denali Box declares that it features “local makers from the heart of Alaska.”
The first Denali Box costs $60. The plan is for the Denali Box to become a subscription box, available four times per year. Each quarter will feature items created by a variety of local makers, she said.
“That way people get to experience all the different creative talents in our community,” she said.
For more information on the subscription boxes or to stay informed of future Denali Boxes, contact Sarah Crowley at sarah@rainingjoyarts.com. If you are a maker interested in providing items for the box, contact her at that same address.
According to Crowley, subscription boxes of local art are gaining in popularity.
“There are some throughout the state, but I wanted one specifically for the Denali area,” she said.
“That way,” she added, “visitors and seasonal staff can stay connected to supporting the local community.”
The premier Denali Box has a winter theme. Hence, icicle ornaments and holiday cards are two items included. Crowley designed the packaging, which features Alaska blueberries.
Included in the box are individual spotlight cards of the makers that provides a photo of the maker, a two-sentence biography and contact information. Crowley said items in the box can be given away as individual gifts, with a maker spotlight card included with each item.
Crowley is a longtime Denali resident who has worked as a naturalist and educator for more than 15 years. She co-managed a program that provided professional development for K-12 teachers, giving them an opportunity to do scientific research at the poles. Art has always been a part of her life.
Her art is full of bright colors and simple glimpses of nature. She loves combining “her love of natural history and art and sharing it with people.”
“My vision is to create art that connects people to wild places,” she said. “Especially places that bring them joy.”