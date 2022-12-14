HEALY — The number of families in need increased to 73 in the Denali Borough this season. Usually, there are about 60 families one the list.
Community volunteers gathered Wednesday morning at the Tri-Valley Community Center to help those families during the upcoming Christmas holiday. They are spending the day packing food boxes and gift boxes, an effort that began long before this week. Boxes will also be delivered on Wednesday.
Neighbor to Neighbor is the local nonprofit agency that spearheads this holiday program, with lots of help from local community members. Year round, Neighbor to Neighbor helps Denali Borough residents when they find themselves in need. At holiday time, volunteers make sure that nobody goes hungry and no child is without a gift.
Normally, Neighbor to Neighbor delivers food/gift boxes to an estimated 60 families. This year, that number has increased substantially, to 73 families.
Here’s what led up to packing day.
Volunteer Kami MacIver and her elves spearhead the annual Angel Tree, collecting gifts for children in need. Three Bears Grocery hosted the tree and served as a collection point this year.
The tree was decorated with colorful angel ornaments. Each ornament listed the sex and age of a child and some suggestions on gifts for that child.
Inflation has hit this holiday season, and MacIver noted that a case of baby diapers now costs more than $50.
“The economy is just not great right now,” she said. “It’s just tough.”
There are five babies on the list this year, and each of them will receive a case of baby wipes.
“It is my goal to also put together a little hygiene pack for most of the families,” she added. “Body wash for little kids, deodorant for teenage boys, etc.”
“Every year it seems we try something new and think, ‘how did we not think of this before?’” MacIver said. She has led the Angel Tree effort since 2017.
This year, she created a Wish List on Amazon, and it proved to be very successful. Donors could order online and have gifts delivered.
“These are either items that were specifically suggested or requested,” she said. “The other awesome thing about having an Amazon Wish List is I have been getting in donations from folks who no longer live here.
“I love everyone’s generosity,” she added.
The Tri-Valley Student Council hosted a food drive at Tri-Valley School for the holiday food boxes. Boxes were piled high with donations outside each classroom. The local Church of Latter-day Saints baked cookies and breads for each box.
First Student school buses will begin delivery at 12 noon Wednesday, Dec. 14, and Holland America Princess recently donated a vehicle to help with deliveries year round.
“It takes a village to feed a village,” said Barb Walters, who spearheads this important holiday tradition and also helps coordinate the Denali Borough’s Neighbor to Neighbor Food Bank year round.
In Cantwell, Pastor Andrew Johnson and his group will deliver to families, using a vehicle from Zach’s Towing. To the north, boxes will be delivered to Clear Sky Lodge for pick up.
The local food bank is housed in a building donated by Mark Menke and Todd Shorey of DArlin enterprises.
Anyone wishing to volunteer can come to the Tri-Valley Community Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Donations are also welcomed.