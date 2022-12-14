HEALY — The number of families in need increased to 73 in the Denali Borough this season. Usually, there are about 60 families one the list.

Community volunteers gathered Wednesday morning at the Tri-Valley Community Center to help those families during the upcoming Christmas holiday. They are spending the day packing food boxes and gift boxes, an effort that began long before this week. Boxes will also be delivered on Wednesday.

