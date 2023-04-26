Six years ago, emergency medical responders asked the Denali Borough Assembly if it would create an address system for local residents to speed up response times for emergency calls. Until now, Denali Borough residents have not had addresses.
Thus began a multi-year process to change that, and now it is finally close to completion.
“We’re not celebrating a touchdown just yet, but we are so close to being done,” Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker said. “We have been accepting applications on our website for a period of time now. We are working through the list of applicants, and everyone needs to get verified and put into our system.”
Once that is done, the homeowner receives an email revealing their new address. The first letters were sent out two weeks ago, beginning at the northern end of the borough. This week, McKinley Village residents are receiving letters announcing new addresses.
The next step is providing the house numbers themselves. The borough will soon order house numbers for homeowners who want them. There is no charge for the first request. The numbers will probably be blue in color, with a stylized depiction of Denali at either end of the house number. The sign is very reflective. Borough officials have a prototype in mind. Homeowners will be notified when the house number signs are available.
New street signs will also be purchased, along with poles and brackets for installation. Hopefully, all will be installed sometime this summer.
“We are working through the procurement process,” the mayor said. “Luckily we have some grant funding to offset expenses.”
Installation is a separate project from purchasing the street signs. Both are sizable contracts so will require borough assembly approval at the next meeting, Walker said.
This addressing project has been in the works since 2017. It was a request by the local emergency planning committee.
“It came from emergency responders,” the mayor said. “So we worked thorough the public process.”
A few hiccups along the way, including the Covid pandemic, occasionally slowed things down.
“We did spend an inordinate amount of time figuring out the type of system, from street length or grid-based system,” Walker said. “We really wrestled with those questions and what is best for the community. We ended up settling on a hybrid system that was mainly street length-based. It’s what the emergency responders wanted. That took a lot of time.”
Next came another long process of naming streets and making sure there were no duplicate street names.
“We hosted probably the biggest online zoom meetings in the borough ever,” Walker said. “We had this incredible opportunity to name streets.”
Some of that process continues today, with residents who want to have a say in changing the names of their streets. Now, there is a mechanism in place for that process.
“That is going to be an ongoing process,” the mayor said. “We did have some challenges, but I feel really good about where we are now.”
Residents who receive a new address must now notify their utilities, banks, insurance companies, etc. Having an address doesn’t mean delivery of mail from the post office, but it should make it easier for service workers to find individual residences.
“This is a big step for emergency response and economic development,” Walker said.
The new addressing system includes all of the Denali Borough, except the city of Anderson, Clear Space Force Station and Denali National Park.
Homeowners are instructed to post the new house number clearly at the entrance of driveways, where it is visible to emergency workers, like fire, ambulance or troopers.
Applications for addresses continue to be accepted at the Denali Borough office and online at the Denali Borough website.