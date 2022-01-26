Denali Borough residents are one step closer to getting street addresses.
Last week, the Denali Planning Commission approved 314 official street names “in one fell swoop,” according to Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker. The action came after an estimated five years of planning, discussion and public hearings, including an intense series of virtual public hearings last April on naming streets borough-wide.
The borough is vast and includes many different communities, from Cantwell to Carlo Creek, McKinley Village, the Nenana River Canyon area, and Healy. There were also meetings for Ferry and Rock Creek, June Creek, Kobe, Anderson Subdivision Brown’s Court, Clear and the landfill area. The city of Anderson has its own addressing system and is not affected by this new system.
“We received so much good public input and comment,” the mayor said.
Although it may seem to be plodding along slowly, borough administration is pleased with “the steady forward momentum “ on the project, the mayor said.
The hearings helped assign names to unnamed streets, made sure streets have the correct suffix to meet borough code and ensured there were not duplicate street names in each community. Local knowledge of residents helped name many unnamed streets.
“Someone driving through Healy might think there are only about 20 roads here, but there are 393 roads,” the mayor said last year.
The addressing project was initiated by emergency service workers who hoped to improve response for fire and ambulance calls. Specific addresses will help with that.
The Tri-Valley Fire Department hires professional paramedics every summer to handle ambulance calls. As the community grows, the small town knowledge of where everyone lives is slipping away and specific addresses will increase life-saving efficiency, first responders said.
The next step is for the borough to finish building the Geographic Information System (GIS) layer for addresses, the mayor said.
“It’s kind of the technical side of things, including these new street names in that data base,” Walker said.
Once that is done, the borough will be in a position to receive applications for street addresses.
“We anticipate within the next two months, we’ll be ready,” he said. “We will have a system for people applying to get street addresses.”
It took a long time, because there were so many different communities and so many streets.
“Some of those street names changed because they didn’t meet guidelines or code,” Walker said. “There were a lot of unnamed streets, basically.”
Street addresses “is really a big step forward in our development as a borough,” the mayor said. “We do believe it will not only make it a safer, better place to live. It originated on the safety side.”
He noted that plenty of legal documents require a street address. Without a street address, residents have had to use their legal description, usually a lot and block number, sometimes GPS coordinates.
“Potentially, it will make us a more prosperous place to live,” the mayor added. “It will help business and service evolve.”
Nominations open
Nominations are due Jan. 31 for the 2022 Denali Borough Mayor’s Community Service Award.
Local residents are invited to recognize community members who have performed extraordinary volunteer service. This annual award honors and celebrates the strong and thriving sense of community and volunteerism in the Denali Borough. Many people volunteer their time and energies in ways which provide meaningful benefits to our communities, the borough said.
Nomination forms are available on the borough website (www.denaliborough.org) and at the borough office. A selection committee will evaluate nominations and forward a recommendation to the mayor.
The ninth annual award will be presented Feb. 26 at the Denali Winterfest Community Dinner at the Tri-Valley Community Center. The winner of the 2021 award will also be announced. That announcement/celebration was postponed last year due to Covid-19.
Past winners include Dale and Marge Nord, Barb Walters, Karl Jewett, Kris Capps, Kay Hockin, Amber Renshaw and Dave DeCaro.