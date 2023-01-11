Denali Borough residents are close to getting street addresses for the first time.
“People are actually submitting requests through our online application system,” Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker said. The process opened in December.
The borough is accepting applications for street addresses for both residential and commercial businesses. Street signs are also in the works.
“We also secured some grant funding through a couple different grant for street signs,” the mayor said.
Sign purchase and installation will be paid for by a State Homeland Security grant and a Rural Business Development grant, which includes a borough match, according to the mayor.
“We do not anticipate that the available funds will purchase and install all needed street signs in the borough,” he said. “So we are prioritizing business development and emergency response installations.”
A contractor will be hired to install posts and new street signs, probably this coming summer, the mayor added.
The addressing system has been a long time coming. The project started in 2017 at the request of emergency service workers, who hoped to improve response time for fire and ambulance calls. The Tri-Valley Volunteer Fire Department hires professional paramedics every summer to help handle ambulance calls. As the community has grown, the small-town knowledge of where everyone lives is slipping away. First responders said specific addresses will increase life-saving efficiency.
Months of public hearings were held to ensure that unnamed streets were assigned names, street suffixes met borough code and to avoid duplicate street names in each community. Local residents helped name many unnamed streets.
There were 393 existing and proposed street names when the street-naming process began in 2021.The borough is vast and includes many different communities, from Cantwell to Carlo Creek, McKinley Village, Nenana River Canyon area, Healy, Ferry and Rock Creek, June Creek, Kobe, Anderson Subdivision, Brown’s Court, Clear and the landfill area. The city of Anderson has its own addressing system and is not affected by this new system.
All the new information was used to build the Geographic Information System (GIS) layer for addresses, the technical side of this project.
Residents share some common concerns, the mayor said.
One of those regularly asked questions is “Does this mean I’ll have to change anything,” he said. “The answer is yes, you will now have an official address. It will be in your best interest to make some changes.”
“Everybody is going to be in the same boat,” he added. “Everybody who requests an address will have a new one.”
Applications can be found at www.denaliborough.org/addressing.
Nominations open
Nominations are open for the 2023 Mayor’s Community Service Award in the Denali Borough. This 10th annual award recognizes community members who have performed extraordinary volunteer service in the borough. Residents are invited to submit nominations either online or in writing.
The Denali Borough has a strong and thriving sense of community and volunteerism, according to the Denali Borough website. “Many people volunteer their time and energies in ways which provide meaningful benefits to our communities. Through this annual award, the borough honors and celebrates this community spirit.”
Nominations are due by Jan. 20. A selection committee will evaluate nominations and forward a recommendation to the mayor. The award will be presented on Feb. 25 at the Denali Winterfest Community Dinner.
Past awardees include Dale and Marge Nord of Cantwell, Barbara Walters of Healy, Karl Jewett of Healy, Kay Hockin of Anderson, Amber Renshaw of Healy, Dave DeCaro of McKinley Village, Vanessa Jusczak of Healy and Eileen Holmes of Anderson.
Nominating forms are available at www.denaliborough.org.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.