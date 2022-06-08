There is always a big turnout of volunteers from Fairbanks to work on Denali National Park trails during National Trails Day. But this year, more locals showed up to work on the new trail at Antler Ridge, just south of Healy.
About 20 Denali Borough volunteers teamed up with the experts — the Denali National Park Trail Crew — to start work on the trail head for the borough’s first maintained trail last weekend. It will be a one-mile loop that takes off from the new parking lot at Mile 245 Parks Highway.
It was hard work, the digging through tundra and laying a foundation of what will become the connector trail.
“It’s a great step in the project,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker, who thanked everyone at the end of the day. He and his wife, Sarah, were volunteers as well, with shovels and axes in hand.
“Phase II will be restrooms and full trail design and development,” he said. But that will not happen immediately.
Gravel has been applied to this new connector trail, so it’s ready for hikers. Until the new trail is constructed, hikers can connect to the social trail that eventually leads 2.5 miles up to Antler Ridge and Black Diamond Peak.
Addressing
Bit by bit, the borough is inching toward Denali Borough residents actually getting personal addresses. It has been a multi-year process with many public hearings and naming of streets and roads.
Currently, a GIS system is being built to develop individual addresses borough-wide.
“Then, we’ll move forward with the whole application process for addresses,” the mayor said.
“There are so many components to this and another component is putting street signs up,” he said. “They’re not going up tomorrow, but we’ve been notified we are awarded a grant we applied for.”
The borough will receive $92,000 to help with the cost of installing street signs. The borough’s match is $22,000.
Resolution
The Denali Borough Assembly will consider a resolution at Wednesday night’s meeting which would support adding the emission controls project to the Healy Power Plant and keeping it open.
Golden Valley Electric Association recently held public hearings in Healy and in Fairbanks to hear comments on whether to close the plant or add special emission controls.
The resolution states that the plant continues to perform at a high level, “steadily generating the lowest cost power to the GVEA distribution system” and notes that electrical rates for GVEA members are more than twice the national average.
According to the resolution, retiring Healy Unit One would shift increased power generation demands onto the diesel toad NAPHTA-fueled power plants. But Really Unit One, is an efficient power generation model, nearby a longterm supply of ultra-low sulfur lignite coal.
The borough supports the addition of renewable energy sources and recognizes the need for baseline power through Interior Alaska’s cold and dark winters, according to the resolution.
“The Denali Borough Assembly strongly encourages the GVEA Board of Directors to invest in additional emission controls for Healy Unit One so that the plant may continue to provide dependable, low-cost, low-emission, baseline power to GVEA members,” the resolution states.
The meeting is 6 p.m. today in Cantwell. Anyone can attend in person or via Zoom. Go to www.denaliborough.com for the online address.
Change of command
It’s time for the annual change of command at Clear Space Force Station. Every year, a new commander rotates in.
That means Lt. Col. William J. Hassey is moving to the Pentagon and will relinquish command of the 13th Space Warning Squadron to Lt. Col. Christopher T. Castle in a special ceremony next week.
During the year he was here, Lt. Col. Hassey reached out to the community and regularly attended community events, like Nenana Tripod Days and the Nenana’s Centennial Celebration. He will be missed. I always appreciated his welcoming manner and his genuine interest in the communities and residents who live adjacent to Clear Space Force Station.
When I saw him last week, he was at the Clear Airfield checking out the Civil Air Patrol Glider Academy. His time here will also be memorable because he lived through Snowpocalypse 2022.
Good luck, commander.