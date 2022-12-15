HEALY — Over many years of public service, Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker developed the motto “work hard, work smart, and work together.”
His demeanor matches that motto, according to the Alaska Municipal League, which last week awarded Walker the Vic Fischer Local Government Leadership Award.
Officials nominated for this award must show a significant statewide contribution to improving local government and communities in Alaska.
“It was quite an honor,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker.
Alas, he fell ill on his way to the conference and was unable to attend in person. He accepted the award via Zoom.
Walker has been mayor of the Denali Borough since 2013 and has been a member of the Borough Assembly since 2006.
According to the AML nomination, Walker has been a leader not only in his community but also statewide and nationally, advocating for the best local government and being a mentor to other public servants.
“His keen reasoning and collaborating with others to come to solutions is well known,” according to AML.
“His more than 16 years of strong and dedicated public service while also balancing being a dedicated family member and curious travel to explore other parts of the world and cultures is evident of being a good role model and a good life.”
Walker’s work collaborating with the assembly, supporting nonprofits and emergency services and responding to wildfires in the borough last summer show his ability to lead, AML said.
Walker was president of the Alaska Municipal League and has been a member since 2014. He has also been a National Association of Counties Board member for more than 10 years.
The Vic Fischer award was established in 2000 by the AML Board of Directors to honor Vic Fischer, who was the secretary to the Committee on Local Government of the Constitutional Convention. Fischer served the public for more than 50 years and has written numerous books and articles on the history of local government in Alaska.
The award was presented at the 65th annual Local Government Conference. AML is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, statewide organization. Its purpose is to strengthen Alaska’s local governments, and it serves 165 cities and boroughs.
The mayor wasn’t the only award winner. Denali Borough Clerk Amber Renshaw received the Municipal Employee of the Year award from the Alaska Municipal League.
This award recognizes local government officials who have demonstrated a commitment to excellence in local government.
“Amber was so deserving of Employee of the Year,” the mayor said.
Renshaw has been the Denali Borough clerk for the past eight years.
“She is a most reliable, trusted and profoundly competent team member who is always looking for ways to improve borough processes and outcomes for the community,” according to the nomination.
She has acted with skill and aplomb responding to many challenges for local governments relating to meetings, elections, personnel and emergency response, the nomination said.
She created a new electronic meeting packet system and became a “Zoom wizard,” broadcasting borough Zoom meetings on both YouTube and Facebook. This has expanded engagement and viewership.
“Now that we are back “in person,” the hybrid meeting format serves all participants, regardless of physical location or health status,” according to the nomination.
She also expanded voting options for borough voters, including mail-in voting and early voting, leading to a near record level of participation in recent elections.
Both received special commemorative plaques.