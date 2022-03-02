Two Denali Borough residents were awarded the Mayor’s Community Service Award, presented at the Winterfest celebration on Saturday in Healy.
Denali Chamber of Commerce Director Vanessa Jusczak received the 2021 award. That presentation had been delayed due to Covid-19. Longtime Denali Borough Assembly member Eileen Holmes received the 2022 award, posthumously, for her decades of service to the borough.
Jusczak accepted a wood-burned vista of the Alaska Range created by local artist Matt Unterberger and a special bowl from the Great Alaskan Bowl Company. Jusczak promotes the Denali Borough to visitors and launches programs to celebrate local businesses.
“She just stood out as somebody who really helped our community through the pandemic the past couple years,” Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker said. “Not just businesses, but our broader community.”
Jusczak regularly provides updates to the Denali Borough Assembly and creates programs to celebrate organizations and businesses in the Denali Borough. She also serves as a referee for sports games both locally and in other Alaska communities.
“I feel like I was just doing my job,” Vanessa Jusczak said. “It was a long 18 months and I’m thankful that we are on the other side of it. I hope to keep working for the betterment of our community. I’m hopeful we can look forward to the future, as we do it, instead of behind us.”
Walker will present a special plaque and a bowl from the Great Alaskan Bowl Company to Eileen Holmes’ family at her celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Tri-Valley Community Center. Holmes served the borough for decades, including a stint as mayor of the city of Anderson. She was instrumental in forming the borough in the late 1980s.
“She served the broader borough in a really profound and meaningful way,” Walker said.
As a member of the charter committee and the board spearheading borough formation, she gathered folks around the table to chart the future of the Denali Borough.
“That’s the way we did it, from the ground up,” Walker said. “And Eileen was a founding part of it. She served on our first Borough Assembly in 1991 and served at the time of her passing last month. We miss Eileen Holmes. We honor her service to our communities.”
She died unexpectedly on Jan. 20 at the age of 78. At the time, she had served 19 years on the Denali Borough Assembly.
At their February meeting, the assembly passed a resolution honoring her years of service. Former Denali Mayor Dave Talerico offered a heartfelt tribute to his former colleague.
‘I’ve served with a lot of different individuals and a lot of different personalities,” Talerico said. “When I served with Eileen Holmes, it was often an experience that enriched the process. She’s very special to me.”
He recalled one trip to the state capitol that he found frustrating.
“I’m sure I complained about everything,” he said. “She said, ‘Ya know, I think both of us probably have more to be grateful for, than we have to complain about.’ And that, I gotta tell you, is the Eileen Homes that I will always remember. I will remember the upbeat personality and the kindness that came through. On a regular basis, no matter where I was or where I went, she was the bright spot in the room.
“I have no idea and couldn’t even begin to let you know how many people have been impacted on a positive basis by Eileen Holmes,” he added. “She is one we should always remember, we should always emulate,” he said. “She will forever be missed and forever be remembered.”
Past winners of the Mayors Community Service Award include Dale and Marge Nord of Cantwell, Barbara Walters of Healy, Karl Jewett of Healy, Kris Capps of Denali, Kay Hockin of Anderson, Amber Renshaw of Healy, Dave DeCaro of McKinley Village.