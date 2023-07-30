Those weiner dogs are faster than they look.

Forty-six Dachshunds signed up for the 6th annual Dachshund Dash at the Tanana Valley Fair on Saturday. They came in all shades and sizes — miniature, standard, overweight, shaggy, golden, brown and black.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.