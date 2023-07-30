Those weiner dogs are faster than they look.
Forty-six Dachshunds signed up for the 6th annual Dachshund Dash at the Tanana Valley Fair on Saturday. They came in all shades and sizes — miniature, standard, overweight, shaggy, golden, brown and black.
Their handlers trotted them out to the race course, a long swath of green grass called the Green Space, at the fairgrounds.
Four-year-old WooHoo was there, owned by Paul Klerlein.
“Last year was his first year and he tied for first place,” Klerlein said.
Then there was Boomer, a 2-year-old who competed last year with handler Cloey Backman. Ryder, 6, and Rio, 6, trained by chasing squirrels, according to owners Teri and Lance Clouser.
Bleachers were set up this year because hundreds of people gather for the event, sponsored by Mt. McKinley Animal Hospital. For the first time, a $5 donation was requested for an entry fee. The money went to a fund to help pet owners who can’t afford medical help for their pets.
Tension was high at the starting line — at least for the handlers. Each racer was required to have two handlers, one at the starting line and one at the finish line. Handlers at the finish line were allowed to lure their Dachshunds with food, toys, and noisemakers. Several handlers used squeaky toys. At the starting line, one handler even pointed toward the finish line, so the dog knew where to go.
Some dogs took off from the starting line like a rocket and zoomed directly toward the finish line. Then, there were dogs like Lillie, who came so close to finishing in first place, then decided to detour and run back to socialize with the other competitors. She still managed to cross the finish line first.
At least one old, wise Dachshund decided slowly wandering down to the finish line was the best strategy.
The crowd loved all of it and cheered enthusiastically for each dog and especially during the final race when all three dogs sped for the finish line.
The winner was Sir Reginald Longbottom, owned by Jeff and Aly Anderson. Right behind was Penni (last year’s winner) owned by Kelley O’Driscoll and third place went to Pepper, owned by Angie Hutwagner who competed for the first time.
“People come to the fair, literally, just for this,” said Emily Potter, who helped run the races. “We have a huge following. We love it.”
