If you feel the need to bust a few moves while walking down the main city street in Nenana, just find the blue Dance Here circle and let yourself go.
The blue circle with the stenciled words "dance here," painted on a city sidewalk, is the brainchild of Nenana resident Kat Reeves.
“I saw it on Facebook and just knew that it would be a great thing for tourists to do, and go home and talk about,” she said.
So she asked the Nenana mayor for permission. Actually, she passionately pleaded to be allowed to paint the Dance Here circle. He agreed and they chose a spot on the sidewalk near Coghill’s General Store.
“I’ve seen several people getting their groove on in it,” Reeves said.
One local resident observed the Dance Here circle being painted and informed Reeves that she never, ever dances. On the Fourth of July, that same resident caught Reeves’ attention as she “cut a rug on the circle.”
“Joy, joy, joy,” Reeves said. “I’d like to have some more around town like Sing Here, Stop and Text Someone Special Here, etc. It would be a hoot to see people just randomly doing their thing.”
The Dance Here circle should be getting plenty of takers during Saturday’s Alaska Railroad Centennial celebration.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.