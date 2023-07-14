If you feel the need to bust a few moves while walking down the main city street in Nenana, just find the blue Dance Here circle and let yourself go.

The blue circle with the stenciled words DANCE HERE, painted on a city sidewalk, is the brainchild of Nenana resident Kat Reeves.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.