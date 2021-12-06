When a firefighter was seriously injured in a vehicle rollover during the Munson Creek wildfire last summer, the incident added anxiety and stress to remaining firefighters.
Three teams from the National Crisis Response Canine program flew north from Anchorage to support the firefighters and to help them process the accident involving their friend and colleague. The program trains dogs and handlers to provide safe and compassionate support to people affected by crisis, trauma and disaster.
In the future, that service can be offered by teams — each team includes a dog and handler — who live right here in the Fairbanks area.
Eleanor Denton and her dog Bear, and Shawn Schott and her dog Kenai are both undergoing extensive training that will soon make them certified to offer this service.
“I just enjoy meeting new people, bringing joy and comfort and compassion to people who might be in need,” said Eleanor Denton, who used to work as a mental health counselor. “Sometimes people need a pick up in their day. A lot of that is what we do.”
As they await certification, they keep busy helping folks in the Fairbanks area. On occasion, they provide comfort in unexpected places. For example, the two Fairbanks teams sometimes visit with travelers at Fairbanks International Airport.
“People are missing their pets, sometimes they are traveling for not so happy reasons, or maybe they are just nervous about traveling,” Denton said.
The program is modeled after a similar program at Anchorage International Airport.
The teams also visited the Fairbanks office of the state virology lab at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. This summer, they were invited to an outdoor picnic for a local non-profit.
“It was just another pick-me-up,” she said. “Most people like dogs.”
The program is similar to Companions Inc, which provides therapy dogs and often visits Denali Center, Fairbanks Pioneer Home and other locations. But Crisis Response Canines become certified working dogs and undergo extensive training for all situations. They are also insured.
Bear, an adopted 70 pound Lab Mix, is getting used to working with other dogs.
“He is so used to being a one-man team, he needs exposure working with other dogs,” Denton said.
That’s where his cohort Kenai comes in. According to Denton, Bear is outgoing. Kenai is quiet and shy. They seem to be a good combination when they are working together.
“Bear is real talkative,” Denton said. “I won’t be attending any memorial services with him. He’s a talker. He’s also a leaner. Kenai is a quiet guy who just eases up to you. They are a neat team.”
She is busy laying the groundwork now letting local organizations and first responders know that the service is available, free of charge.
“I would like to get involved more in schools,” she said.
She hopes to collaborate with local fire departments. In the Anchorage area, teams have been invited to fire stations, where dogs get habituated to the firefighters as they don protective gear, put on respirators, and activate loud fire alarms.
Crisis Response Canines can be deployed nationwide, as needed — from condominium collapses in Miami to school shootings anywhere else. In fact, the program began after a school shooting in the late 1990s in Oregon.
“The sky is the limit,” Denton said. “There are so many opportunities. I kind of want to know where the greatest need is.”
Anyone interested in participating in this new program locally can call Eleanor Denton at 907-378-9835. For information on National Crisis Response Canines, see www.crisisresponsecanines.org.