Now is the time to start getting in shape for the Midnight Sun Run, that uniquely Alaska race that attracts participants from all over the world. This year, the 39th annual race will be held in Fairbanks starting at 10 p.m. June 18.
The annual Couch to 10K 2022 in-person or virtual get-in-shape program begins this week, Monday, April 18 or Wednesday, April 20, and continues every week through June 8.
“You cannot expect to be ready to complete a 10K if you only do one workout a week,” organizers said. “Please commit to doing a minimum of three a week, though four is better.”
That means coming to one Couch to 10K workout, then completing the rest on your own.
Beginning this week, meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday or Wednesday at the Nenana parking lot across from the Patty Center. Look for the Couch to 10K signs. Participants are of course welcome to come both days. There’s no extra credit, but attending twice a week will definitely benefit your health.
If you complete eight workouts, you will receive a free Midnight Sun Run 10K registration.
The program meets at different community locations every week. Participants are notified of the location by weekly emails or check the website at midnightsunrun.net/couch-to-10k/#schedule. All ages and abilities are welcome to this family-friendly workout. Weekly walk-ins are also welcome. All sessions are led by guest running coaches.
Guest coaches for Week One are Tracey Martinson and Dee Gard.
Tracey Martinson will coach the Monday session. She is a runner and Running Club North volunteer for more than 23 years. She has her Level 1 CrossFit coaching certification and believes in the importance of functional training for athletes of all ages.
Dee Gard will coach the Wednesday session. A lifelong Alaskan, she is a certified yoga instructor and running coach.
The workout begins each week at 5:30 p.m. The Week One workout is 30 minutes long. Each week adds five minutes to the workout until it reaches 60 minutes. Then, the workout remains at 60 minutes for the remainder of the program.
Each workout begins with a warmup consisting of simple stretching. Participants are encouraged to do a warmup on their own, if they miss the group warmup.
Because each person completes the route at their own pace, participants finish at staggered times. A cool down stretch will be led when the majority of people have returned.
There will also be door prizes each workout day.
If you want to participate virtually, just pick a day and a route. Send a screenshot of your 30-minute workout to racedirector@fra-alaska.net. If you need help finding an app that tracks your workout time, just email for help.
Registration for adults is $15 per person, or $25 with t-shirt. Registration for youth age 12 and under is $10, or $20 with T-shirt. Foundation Health Partners sponsors this program.
Email questions to racedirector@fra-alaska.net.