The Composing in the Wilderness program is not a class. Nor is it a workshop. It is “a shared creative adventure” in the wilderness, for composers of all styles and levels.
This was the 12th year for the unique program that brings nine composers from around the world to Denali National Park every summer. Led by composer Stephen Lias, the composers spend four days in Denali, accompanied by researchers, naturalists and other park experts, like soundscape guru Davyd Betchkal.
“We get everyone out of their comfort zone,” Stephen Lias said.
While at the park, the composers draw instruments out of a hat, so they know what instruments musicians will use to perform their pieces. Composers then have three days to create a brand new piece of music, inspired by the wilderness and what they learn and experience there.
That new music is given to CORVUS, Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival’s New Music ensemble, which has three days to learn the music and then perform it in concert. This year, concerts were held at the Davis Concert Hall in Fairbanks and at the Denali Park Visitor Center Auditorium at Denali National Park.
“Many of you prefer your composers dead,” Lias told the concert audience in Denali. “We work with live composers. These pieces didn’t exist a week and a half ago.”
The music was sometimes exciting and emotional, sometimes thought-provoking or unexpected, always new. Here are a few examples.
Thejas Mirle’s piece “Featherstep” was inspired by juvenile Canada jays and perfectly captured the young birds flitting about camp. Cameron Smith’s “Natural Exception” embraced a more sophisticated topic: the interconnectivity of nature and how humanity remains out of sync with this natural clockwork. Thomas Nickell’s “Cathedral Variations” musically portrayed all the different terrain he experienced hiking at Cathedral Mountain. Mieke Doezema of Albuquerque, New Mexico focused on her hiking boots and composed “The Stinky Foot Dance.” Frederick Rawaski of Sydney, Australia turned a friendly chirp from a ground squirrel into a peppy “A Day In The Life of an Arctic Ground Squirrel.”
Each new piece of music was unique in its own way. The music they write, Lias said earlier, will reflect the depth of their inspiration and will resonate with authenticity.
During the past 12 years, the program has produced more than 100 alumni from all over the world. Over the years it has also expanded to include trips to other wild places in Alaska, all in addition to the Denali trip. In 2018, a separate group of composers spent time on the Koyukuk River in Gates of the Arctic National Park. Their new music debuted at Federal Hall National Monument in Midtown Manhattan. In 2019, composers participated in a kayaking trip in Prince William Sound. That music also debuted in New York City.
The Covid pandemic put things on hold in 2020 and only the Denali trip happened in 2021. But in 2022, a separate group of composers spent time at Wrangell St. Elias National Park & Preserve.
This year, Composing in the Wilderness featured three trips — two trips to Denali (one a special trip for one university) and a trip to Lake Clark National Park & Preserve. The composers who participated in the Lake Clark trip will create music for a full band concert to premiere at locations around the country in the near future.
Back in 2017, composers collaborated with Alaska artists to create art reflecting composers’ wilderness-inspired music. That one-of-a-kind exhibit toured Alaska and Outside and is now established at the Alaska State Museum in Juneau.
“The momentum has grown,” Lias said. “Our reputation in the composition world has also grown.”
Program expansion also made clear the need for more trip leaders, so wilderness-focused composer Nathan Lincoln-Decusatis has joined Lias as another trip leader.
The program is made possible by collaboration with Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival, Denali National Park & Preserve and Alaska Geographic.
CORVUS musicians in 2023 include Andie Tanning on violin, Katie Cox on flute, Mara Mayer on clarinets, Mariel Roberts on cello, Alex LoRe on saxophones and Joe Bergen on percussion.
Composers who composed music for this week’s concerts were: Mieke Doezema of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Ella Kaale of League City, Texas; Thejas Mirle of Troy, Michigan; Ben Morris of Nacogdoches, Texas; Thomas Nickell of New York City, New York; Frederick Rawski of Sydney, Australia; Cameron Smith of Pleasant Grove, Utah; Nicky Sohn of Houston, Texas; and Marian Zavarsky of Bratislava, Slovakia.