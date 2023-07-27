The Composing in the Wilderness program is not a class. Nor is it a workshop. It is “a shared creative adventure” in the wilderness, for composers of all styles and levels.

This was the 12th year for the unique program that brings nine composers from around the world to Denali National Park every summer. Led by composer Stephen Lias, the composers spend four days in Denali, accompanied by researchers, naturalists and other park experts, like soundscape guru Davyd Betchkal.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.