When Sophia Moon Layos-Wagaman was 2 years old, her parents found her standing in front of the television, watching the Olympics, enthralled with gymnasts on the screen.
These days, the 16-year-old West Valley High School junior is a competitive gymnast who has found a new passion: circus arts. She is the recipient of a $5,000 tuition grant from Connecting Circus Students Around the World (CSAW) and is on her way to becoming a circus arts performer. The grant is the first awarded for a U.S. circus artist of color.
A few years ago, a friend enticed her into trying aerial silks with Golden Heart Performing Arts. She signed up for some classes.
“The last few years I started getting into circus,” she said. She discovered a whole new world of circus arts, a performance arena that challenges her to use her gymnastic skills in new ways.
“Sophia just recently found a love for circus arts and wanting to perform and learn how to use her body and background in gymnastics on a new apparatus,” said Teal Belz, studio owner/instructor. “She already was such a strong athlete, it’s very easy to work with her. She knows her body well and what she’s capable of. So it’s very easy for us to teach her aerial skills.”
Last summer, Sophia attended a summer camp called Circus Smirkus in Vermont.
“I trained in lyra, partner acrobatics, human toss, learned some juggling and tried the unicycle,” she said.
Lyra is an aerial hoop suspended from the ceiling on which circus artists perform aerial acrobatics. It can be used static, spinning or swinging. Partner acrobatics involves two or more people, with one acting as the base, lifting, moving and supporting the second person as a “flyer.”
“I love straps,” Sophia said. “It’s very fun. Imagine a seat belt with a loop at the end. You put your hand in the loop and you can swing and spin on the straps. You can also do partner straps with another person.”
According to her mother, the camp connected Sophia with others also passionate about circus skills.
“She’s really good at everything she does with her body, but she is pretty shy and quiet,” said her mother, Jenn Wagaman. Her parents were delighted and surprised when she told them she loved taking a clowning class.
How is that possible, her parents wondered. They saw a photograph of her performing in front of a giant crowd of kids and they couldn’t believe it. When they arrived to pick her up from camp, there she was standing on shoulders of other people and doing splits in the air.
“She kind of found her people,” her mother said. “They were really welcoming and kind.”
“That’s something about the circus community,” Belz said. “It’s everybody’s kind of people.”
When Sophia was 3, she started taking classes for tots. Her parents installed gymnastics rings at the house and she used to swing on them and do flips, her mother said. Her mother recalled a terrifying moment when Sophia was 4 and climbed a rope all the way to the ceiling of Gymnastics Inc.
“I had to turn around,” she said. “I thought she was going to fall. I couldn’t watch.”
Sophia has been a competitive gymnast since 2013 and credits years of training with Gymnastics Inc for preparing her. Her favorite event is the uneven bars. Her second favorite is the beam. She has competed at U.S. Gymnastics Invitationals in Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Montana and Alaska.
“She’s at 20 hours a week in the gym,” said her mother. “Now she wants to do these circus things.”
Her parents help her maintain a balance that includes training, schoolwork and staying healthy.
Sophia applied for a special grant through CSAW because she is focused on learning circus skills, specifically the tight wire.
“It is walking on a thin wire and turning, jumping,” she explained. She gave it a try and has already done a cartwheel on the wire. After seeing someone perform a front walkover on a wire, she wanted to do that too.
She applied for funding to attend Circus Smirkus Camp again next summer and put together a video of her skills. Her video is very Alaska — juggling snowballs, performing a front flip off a fence into a deep snowbank, posing alongside an Alaska river, and showing off her gymnastic skills.
A month and a half after submitting her application, she discovered she won the $5,000 tuition award.
She was delighted to discover that it is possible to pursue post-secondary circus arts training after she graduates high school in 2023.
Belz offered Sophia this advice: “Push yourself in a healthy way to set a new standard for the world. That could be something little or bigger than you even imagine. Push the boundaries of what is normal and what expectations are.”
To see Sophia’s audition video for this award, see https://youtu.be/ECkAlf1Olaw To see Sophia perform in Golden Heart Performing Arts Winter Solstice Soiree, see https://vimeo.com/663211922.