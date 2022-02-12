Companions Inc./Paws For A Cause paid tribute to a longtime member this year by sponsoring a Yukon Quest musher in his memory.
Cantwell musher Cody Strathe wore a bib commemorating Gary Walker (Jan. 19, 1947 — Oct. 8, 2021). Although Strathe scratched from the race, that did not take away from the group’s “excitement and joy” to see Walker honored and to help sponsor the race. Walker was an original member of Companions Inc., which formed in 1986.
“This shocking loss left us wondering how we could best honor this fine man, who always gave Companions anything we needed: time, attention, accounting,” said President Pam Sprout. “We always donate to two or three local-oriented causes as part of our community education and outreach efforts. So this year, we decided to become a sponsor of the Yukon Quest, now the Summit Quest, with a bib honoring Gary.”
Musher No. 2, Cody Strathe, owner of Squid Acres Kennel in Cantwell, drew the number for that bib.
Companions Inc. is a volunteer nonprofit organization that provides therapy animals for those in need. Volunteers often visit Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Denali Center, the University of Alaska Fairbanks during finals week and other places. They have visited local bookstores, where children are invited to read to the dogs. All the animals are screened for temperament, health, grooming and cleanliness.
Walker joined the group with his miniature poodle Lainne back in the 1980s. Then, he adopted another poodle named Brady, who was his constant companion. Walker died unexpectedly in October 2021 of complications from Covid-19.
Before then, he served as treasurer for the popular group and was a vital and active member.
“He was meticulous at keeping track of our finances, even during the pandemic, when not much was going on,” according to the Companions Inc. newsletter.
A Companions Inc. tribute to Walker shared this: “Being a treasure was only one of the many things Gary did with Companions. Whenever someone needed help of any kind, Gary was there. Did you need something from the storage space, or help setting up a booth? It was often Gary who opened the locked doors, and helped carry boxes, tables and more to any and all events. He showed us, in his quiet way, how to work towards the goal we set for Companions Inc.”