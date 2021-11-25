The Fairbanks Senior Center handed out 500 emergency kits to seniors this year. The kit is a backpack on wheels ready to go at a moment’s notice.
Included in the kit is a wool blanket, a battery-operated rechargeable radio, flashlight, two days worth of freeze-dried food, bottled water, a water bottle, wet wipes, denture cleaner and cups, toothbrush and toothpaste, and hand warmers. The kits were paid for with grant funding.
Fairbanks Senior Center Director Darlene Supplee said it took her about two months to put the kits together because she kept thinking of necessary items to add. For example, the thought of adding an emergency blanket turned into adding an actual wool blanket.
The senior center also shared kits with the Salcha Senior Center, the North Pole Senior Center and Fairbanks Native Association. Many were distributed door-to-door through Meals on Wheels.
Seniors were so appreciative, Supplee said. “It was the cutest thing,” she said. “I didn’t tell anybody they were coming.”
Scholarships endangered
The University Women’s Association (UWA) Holiday Bazaar is canceled for the second year due to the Covid pandemic and the group’s interest in community safety and the health of health care workers.
Cancellation of the event translates to an enormous loss of scholarship funds for university students. In the 51 years UWA has sponsored the holiday bazaar, vendor fees have provided thousands of dollars every year for scholarships.
“We are devastated that we may not be able to award scholarships again this year,” the group said in a press release.
UWA asks that community members consider making tax-exempt donations to the “Friends of UWA Scholarship” fund online or by writing a check. Deadline for contributing in time for Fall 2022 scholarships is Dec. 15.
Donate online at bit.ly/FriendsofUWA or make checks payable to “UA Foundation” and write “Friends of UWA Scholarships” on the memo line. Mail to UA Foundation, PO Box 755080, Fairbanks, AK 99755.
Questions: Email FriendsofUWA@gmail.com.
Moose on the Loose
Moose are on the loose in downtown Fairbanks on Saturday, and shoppers will have a fun time finding them at local businesses.
The local scavenger hunt is a self-guided hunt encouraging shoppers to visit local businesses on Nov. 27, which is Shop Small Saturday.
About 18 local businesses will place a small moose somewhere on their premises. Shoppers who find the moose can get a passport stamped.
You get the passport at the first store you visit. Leave the passport at the last business you visit. Each stamp enters the participant into a drawing for prizes donated by businesses.
Thanksgiving: Gratitude for all the volunteers at the Fairbanks Community Food Bank and everyone who donated to help families in need this week. The Food Bank reported Wednesday that as of 4 p.m., 2,019 boxes containing 95,087 pounds of food, were delivered to families in need for Thanksgiving.