People eating lunch at a local restaurant had a big surprise last week when another diner bought their lunch. In fact, he bought lunch for everyone in the restaurant — about 50 people.
This happened at Friar Tuck’s Hoagie House at 427 Merhar Ave. Apparently, this happens somewhat regularly there.
“He comes in and does it all the time,” said a server, who didn’t want to reveal her name. “At least a couple years now.”
The donor wishes to remain anonymous, she said.
“He’s just a normal guy who comes in here and pays for everyones’ food,” she said. “He’s just a really nice guy.”
The latest donation day, the restaurant was pretty busy, she said, adding “every table was full.”
Diners discovered the good deed when they tried to pay their bill.
“They are very surprised,” she said. “They’re not expecting it at all.”
Of course, they want her to identify the donor, but she keeps his name secret, at his request.
Letters to Santa
When your kids sit down to write letters to Santa this year, be sure to include the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Letters to Santa on your list.
Their letters will be printed in a special community Holiday Greetings and Letters to Santa section published on Christmas Eve.
There’s more — every letter gets entered into a contest to win a two-night stay at Chena Hot Springs Resort. There’s a whole year to plan this trip, since the resort stay doesn’t expire until Dec. 25, 2022. The visit includes a two-night stay in the Moose Lodge and includes hot springs passes.
Families have two options: Children can draw a Christmas picture or write a letter to Santa and take a photograph of it to submit for this year’s Special Christmas Eve Holiday Greetings section. Or, type your letter to Santa in the Letters to Santa box online and you can still submit a Christmas picture in the photo upload box.
Deadline for submission is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. Submit letters, photos and holiday greetings at www.newsminer.com, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner website.