HEALY — Nothing could stop a high school hockey game in Healy last weekend. Not even two broken Zambonis.
When Healy Hockey’s Zamboni broke late last year, volunteers moved it to a shop area at Tri-Valley School. The school’s small engine class planned to do some work on it when new engine parts arrived, said Tri-Valley School principal Tobey Gurley.
Healy Hockey rented a Zamboni from Anchorage and brought it to Healy as a backup. The ice resurfacing machine came in handy for a home game of Tri-Valley School versus Monroe High School on Jan. 20. Midway through that evening game, played on Healy’s outdoor rink, the rented Zamboni broke.
“The next thing I know, Sterling [Shreeve] and Dakota [MacIver] have opened the locker room and yelled at the kids, ‘Come on boys’ and they’re all pushing the Zamboni,” said Healy Hockey mom Tina Graham.
The machine broke down right in front of the scorekeeper. Hockey players had to push the massive piece of equipment halfway across the rink, then shove it into a turn, so it could line up to slide into the Zamboni shed.
Players from Tri-Valley School poured onto the ice and three Monroe players also dived in to help. It was a sea of gold jerseys with a few blue ones in the mix. They all put shoulders to the heavy Zamboni and pushed as one.
“These players all had skates with good blades, so they couldn’t push it off the ice,” Graham said. “So dads and spectators had to get in there and push it the rest of the way in.”
Traditionally, Healy Hockey volunteers feed players from both teams, and they all eat together after the game. During dinner, coaches MacIver and Shreeve started brainstorming what to do about the broken down Zamboni. They decided they would replace the engine of the Healy Hockey Zamboni that night, at the school. Turns out, parts to fix the engine had arrived that morning.
Meanwhile, assistant coaches Shreeve and Mackinzey MacIver, and a crew of volunteers, including players who skipped the school dance to help out, decided to give the rink some immediate attention. They hot mopped the entire rink to replace cracks from the game and level the ice. That chore took until about midnight. Players Owen and Wyatt Jusczak, Josh and Michael Renshaw and Cordell Randall helped out.
Jacob Mattila spearheaded the initial repair work on the Zamboni engine, with help from Paul Nyberg. Both Mattila and Nyberg had pulled the old engine about a month ago.
On Friday night, the Zamboni repair crew borrowed a crane from Usibelli Coal Mine to help set the new engine in the Healy Hockey Zamboni. A crew of former student hockey players continued work on the Zamboni and put the newly-repaired engine in place. Those volunteers were MacIver, Kaz Cismowski, Zach Cismowski and Ethan Graham.
“Pretty amazing,” Gurley said, impressed that former student hockey players helped. “When I thanked them that night, they replied that people would have done it for them when they were kids.”
“I believe them,” he added.
The repaired Zamboni was ready for action for the 10 a.m. game on Saturday. But first, something had to be done about all the new snow that had fallen during the night.
“It snowed a ton Saturday morning,” Gurley said. “So the team, coaches, parents and volunteers all pitched in to clear the rink of all the snow prior to the game beginning.”
“The whole thing was pretty amazing and really speaks to the character of the community of Healy,” said Gurley, who is new to Healy this school year.
“It was pretty awesome,” Tina Graham said.
The repair work took until about 2:30 a.m. Volunteers fixed it not just for that one game, but for all of Healy Hockey, she added.
“This was a good example of what Healy does to take care of things sometimes,” she said. “They just did what they needed to do.”
The Scott Menke Memorial Fund, through Denali Education Center, covered cost of the repair parts, including shipping, and also covered some of the rental costs for the back-up Zamboni.
Healy Hockey is now also responsible for repairing the rented Zamboni, “since it blew up on our watch,” according to Coach Dakota MacIver.
Jacob Mattila is volunteering his time to do that repair work.
“All that, he is having to do at his house, on his own time,” MacIver said.