Seventeen “fallen heroes” were honored at North Pole’s Memorial Park on Thursday, a solemn remembrance as loved ones and colleagues placed a single white rose on the wall as each name was called.

This was the sixth annual memorial ceremony at the Trooper Gabe Rich and Trooper Scott Johnson Memorial Park. No new names were added this year.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com.