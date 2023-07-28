Seventeen “fallen heroes” were honored at North Pole’s Memorial Park on Thursday, a solemn remembrance as loved ones and colleagues placed a single white rose on the wall as each name was called.
This was the sixth annual memorial ceremony at the Trooper Gabe Rich and Trooper Scott Johnson Memorial Park. No new names were added this year.
Originally created in honor of slain Alaska State Troopers Gabe Rich and Scott Johnson, the park also honors borough residents who have given their lives while performing official duties serving their country, state or municipality.
“This day provides an opportunity for all citizens of the Fairbanks North Star Borough to take time to show respect and appreciation for the brave men and women who risked their lives each day when they report to work,” said Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs, reading a special proclamation signed by himself, Borough Mayor Bryce Ward and North Pole Mayor Mike Welch.
Alaska State Trooper Capt. Eric Spitzer encouraged the audience to honor the heroes named on the wall, not by mourning their passing, but by celebrating their lives and the impact they had upon the community.
“I encourage each of you here to live each and every day of your life to the fullest, as a salute to those heroes on the wall, whose lives were cut short by circumstance,” he said. “Live every day of your life to the fullest. Give thanks for your family, your friends, and the joy of living.”
Each name was read aloud and a friend, loved one, or colleague carried a white rose and placed it upon the wall. Some paused with head bowed, one respectfully touched the plaque with the hero’s name.
Nathan Werner finished the ceremony with a performance on bagpipes.
The park opened in 2016, with the help and dedication of many local volunteers. Residents may now submit names for consideration to be included on the wall. The goal, according to North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra, is to make sure no one is forgotten.
The list, to date, includes people from as far back as the 1950s and the Vietnam War era. Each applicant is carefully researched. A close relative must grant permission to add the name to the wall.
Next to each name on the plaque is a QR code. Visitors can scan that code with their smartphones and read the biography of the fallen hero.
