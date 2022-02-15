Students at Effie Kokrine Charter School learned during a recent food drive that the local and statewide community cares about them.
“It was an eyeopener for them to see how many people donated to this,” said Kadie Cook, administrative secretary at the school. ”They saw how much the community supported them.”
The school’s food pantry is known as Ashton’s Nest. It is a critical component of life at Effie Kokrine, which serves 140 students in grades 7-12. The food pantry is where students can get food and hygiene items.
“Any students who need anything, we always have it,” Cook said.
Ashton’s Nest is named after former student Ashton Ishnook. He was 17 and about to graduate high school when he died in a gunshot accident at home in 2020. During his young life, he often worried about his classmates going hungry, his mother, Sharon Ishnook, said.
She helped spearhead the mid-December food drive, which quickly gained momentum. It was a way to honor his memory, she said, by helping “a great cause.”
“I was so surprised and impressed,” Cook said when she saw donations start to poor in.
Someone donated a freezer, and the food pantry received more than $1,000 in cash donations.
“One gentleman bought six Christmas dinners, with ham, for families,” she said. “We had people donate clothes. Another church donated hygiene items. It was fantastic. The community outreach was just amazing.”
The donations continue, even now.
“We just want to thank everyone who volunteered time and came and donated to a school that’s not even affiliated with them or their kids,” Cook said. “We were overwhelmed with the Fairbanks community and all over town. Even villages donated money to our little food pantry.”
The food pantry is student-led, so that made the outreach especially important, she added.
Junior high students operate the food pantry as a 4-H project. Teachers refer students in need and junior high students put together boxes for delivery. Nest boxes depend on student needs, but may include nonperishable items, fresh produce, dairy products, frozen meat, shampoo, soap, notebooks, pencils, etc.
The student population at Effie Kokrine is more than 70% Alaska Native, so whenever possible, Ashton’s Nest also tries to include Indigenous foods, like moose, dried fish and pilot bread, according to the school website.
Ashton’s Nest feeds families experiencing food insecurities. This includes families struggling financially. Some students have no families and either live on their own or move from house to house. The food helps feed students who are hungry.
Anyone who wants to help can bring food or monetary donations to the school at 601 Loftus Road. The school has a special account set aside for donations to Ashton’s Nest.
Clever spuds
Most clever Instagram post I’ve seen in awhile was posted by Bread Line AK.
“It’s a Valentine’s miracle. The Bread Line was tatering on the brink of spudlessness when @bendermountainfarm called with an apeeling offer that was a mash made in heaven: a potato fundraiser for the soup kitchen! A latke people chipped in & got 2022 off to a good starch by donating 700 lbs of beautiful, local potatoes to the Bread Line’s anti-hunger programs. These tremendous tubers will go a long way in our mission of ‘feeding people & affirming lives. Thanks a tot.“
Valentine love
Kudos to students, teachers and parents who made a stack of valentines, to be included in food boxes this week at the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. Such a thoughtful and gracious gesture.