uilters are collecting individual quilt squares for the Community Covid Quilt project at the Tanana Valley Fair. The theme is “From the Heart.”
The project began earlier this year and continues through the fair in anticipation of the community quilt being on display in May 2022.
This year, beautiful handmade quilts are on display at a new location, the red Quilt Barn. You can’t miss it. Large and colorfully-painted quilt squares adorn the outside of the building. Inside, the space is intimate, perfect for publicly displaying the handmade quilts every day, every hour on the half hour from 12 noon to 10 p.m.
Just inside the entrance, take a moment to check out the Community Covid Quilt project.
“We’re mostly taking this opportunity to get the word out again,” said Kat Helmuth, of the Cabin Fever Quilter’s Guild. “It’s a work in progress.”
Someone is always at the table, ready to help anyone who wants to contribute a memorial square to the Community Covid Quilt.
Easy sewing patterns are available to make a 9.5-inch heart themed quilt block with space for writing a personal dedication honoring the loved one you lost. These patterns are also available on the guild’s web page CFQGalaska.org. If you have a personal square, you can bring it to the quilt barn at the fair, or contact Marcia Bryant at mbryant@gci.net after the fair. Squares should be 9 1/2 inches square with a half-inch border, so that it can be easily integrated into the full quilt.
Non-quilters can participate too. Volunteers have made a few blocks available for anyone to personalize with a dedication to a lost loved one.
A permanent fabric pen is available to personalize the quilt block. Do not use a Sharpie for this.
This is an ongoing project. Everyone is invited to participate who has lost a loved one to Covid-19 anywhere in the world. All blocks collected by May 31, 2022 will be included in a display quilt for the 2022 Tanana Valley Fair.
The is a collaborative project between the Cabin Fever Quilter’s Guild and the Tanana Valley Fair. Follow progress of the Community Covid Quilt at the Cabin Fever Quilter’s Guild Facebook page.
Career Day
Come check out Fairbanks Childrens Museum’s Career Day from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Pioneer Park. This annual event will feature various careers scattered throughout the park. I’ll man the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner booth, and give kids an opportunity to become an honorary cub reporter.
Families will receive a map when they enter the park. They can visit stations and get a stamp at each station. Each station will have a hands-on activity for children to help them learn about that career.
In past years, children donned surgical gowns and caps and practiced applying Band-Aids on a baby doll. Some conducted scientific experiments. Others tried multiple musical instruments. Some donned a special firefighter helmet and climbed into a real fire truck.
Maybe some seeds will even be planted for future life plans.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.