Fourteen-year-old Isabel Brown of Denali Park is the second girl in Interior Alaska to become an Eagle Scout since girls were allowed to join the Boy Scouts of America in 2019.
For her Eagle Scout project, she spearheaded creating an interpretive display for the new Antler Ridge Trail, just south of Healy. The sign focuses on Dall sheep. The whole project required a lot of collaboration and communication.
In early 2022, she contacted the Alaska Wild Sheep Foundation, which ended up paying for the project. She also met with Denali Borough officials and arranged to get permission to build it at the trailhead. That process alone was educational for her.
“It helped my communication skills quite a bit,” said the high school freshman.
Along the way, she also enlisted the assistance and expertise of community members to help make it happen.
“It was great,” she said. “I learned so much.”
Isabel, known as “Izzy” to friends and family, always knew she would become an Eagle Scout. After all, her three older brothers were all Eagle Scouts.
“I just grew up around it,” she said. “I just followed their path.”
When she pondered selecting an Eagle Scout project, she sent an email out to the community seeking suggestions. She pounced on an idea by neighbor Tom Walker, a well known author and wildlife photographer. He suggested an interpretive kiosk focusing on Dall sheep at the Antler Ridge Trailhead. Another neighbor, a skilled carpenter, also offered his assistance.
She put a lot of thought into the design and how the kiosk would look for visitors. Because it is located at a windy spot, she decided to build it with four posts, instead of two. A neighbor, a professional builder, helped her put the design on paper.
Walker, an expert on Denali and its wildlife, provided wording for the signs and professional photographs of Dall sheep.
Isabel was gone for much of summer 2022, attending the Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program (ANSEP) in Anchorage. But when she returned in August, materials had been ordered and it was time to start building.
Another neighbor, a skilled woodworker, helped her cut lumber to specific lengths and begin the process. She said she learned a lot during the building phase. The structure was finally complete in October.
“Before the snow,” Isabel said. “We barely missed the snow.”
Meanwhile, the proposed interpretive panels were sent to the company that prints them for final installation. That process required several instances of back-and-forth proofreading. The panels were finally ready to go and she installed them on Dec. 30.
“It was great,” she said. “I got to take charge and have my own project. Obviously, it was my project and I had it envisioned, but I had to get people, volunteers who I am really grateful for, to help me.”
The sign credits Isabel’s Eagle Scout project, with collaboration of the Alaska Wild Sheep Foundation and the Denali Borough. But so many more volunteers contributed, she said. Now, she is excited to actually watch people take time to check out the interpretive display before they head up the trail.
“I’m excited for the trail to be open to the public,” she said. “I like hiking.”
“The Denali Borough has been thrilled with Izzy’s initiative to design and build a Dall sheep interpretive kiosk at the new Antler Ridge Trailhead,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker. “The kiosk is a great addition to Antler Ridge, and we are lucky to be able to benefit from it.”
Isabel is a freshman in high school and doesn’t really have a career in mind yet. Her family has always gravitated toward math and science, but she thinks she might want to try being a sports broadcaster.
“There’s lots of options,” she said.