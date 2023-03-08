Fourteen-year-old Isabel Brown of Denali Park is the second girl in Interior Alaska to become an Eagle Scout since girls were allowed to join the Boy Scouts of America in 2019.

For her Eagle Scout project, she spearheaded creating an interpretive display for the new Antler Ridge Trail, just south of Healy. The sign focuses on Dall sheep. The whole project required a lot of collaboration and communication.

