NENANA — The first day of Tripod Days was a bitterly cold day, but that didn’t stop nordic skiers from showing up for the Tripod Days Ski Race in Nenana last Saturday afternoon.
Here are results:
Lower Elementary Girls: 1. Everly Stanfield, Denali, 2:36.
Lower Elementary Boys: 1. Isaiah Tuloch, Nenana, 2:29; 2. Malachi Starkweather, Nenana, 2:33; 3. William Grimes, Nenana, 2:59; 4. Shad Caviness, Nenana, 3:07; 5. Jason Grimes, Nenana, 5:05.
Upper Elementary Girls: 1. Mallinda Davis, Anderson, 4:48; 2. Juniper Zimmerman, Denali, 5:33; 3. Serera Samash, Denali, 5:56; 4. Carissa Frisby, Ester, 6:33; 5. Denali Robbins, Nenana, 7:02.
Upper Elementary Boys: 1. Westin Reifler, Denali, 3:48; 2. Rogan Mitchell, Denali, 4:32.
Middle School Girls: 1. Selena Reifler, Denali, 4:55; 2. Catrina Simmons, Nenana, 12:05.
Middle School Boys: 1. Cyrus Hugny-Farr, Nenana, 4:20; 2. Isaac Starkweather, Nenana, 5:13; 3. Chayton Parsons, Nenana, 5:31; 4. Weston Tulloch, Nenana, 6:02; 5. Judah Starkweather, Nenana, 9:45.
High School Girls: 1. Nadia Tulloch, Nenana, 5:29.
High School Boys: 1. Rogan Tulloch, Nenana, 4:45; 2. Cassious Wholecheese, Nenana, 5:03; 3. Aiden Phillips, Nenana, 5:56; 4. Caleb Starkweather, Nenana, 6:03.
The Nenana Invitational will be held at 3:30 p.m. on March 18 at the ski trail at mile 315 Parks Highway. The small school state meet has been held on this course, and it offers much diversity, according to Chuck Hugny, who spearheads the ski program for schoolchildren in Nenana.
Awards will be given to all K-12 racers. Meet at the Nenana School at 3 p.m. for directions.
There is a possibility of a relay race the next morning, March 19, if there is interest.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.