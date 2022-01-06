Ryker Snow will soon begin studying to be a graphic designer, and he is already off to a great start. He created a winning design that will adorn new Fairbanks police patrol cars.
“I’m honored to be chosen and super glad and happy at how nice it turned out,” he said. Snow graduated from West Valley High School in 2019. Now 21 years old, he is about to start studying graphic design at a college online. He has no formal art training.
But he loves graphic design, so when he heard last April about this contest to design a new look for the city’s patrol cars, he decided to enter the contest.
“I really wanted to put into the design everything I think of when I think of Fairbanks,” he said. “Northern Lights were very big, the Big Dipper, sunset with light coming over the trees — those were the big points I wanted to get across in my design.”
He learned as he designed, even using YouTube tutorials to show him how to adapt his designs to a vehicle.
“I was just teaching myself the art of designing,” he said.
There were more than 20 entries.
It was Fairbanks police officer Andrew Wixon who came up with the idea for the contest, intended to find a new look for patrol cars with community participation. The contest recruited local artists to submit designs that reflected the beauty of Alaska.
The entries were narrowed down to four finalists by a committee that included sergeants, lieutenants, captain, deputy chief and chief. Then, all officers and administrative staff voted on the four finalists, according to Teal Soden, the city’s communication director.
Snow’s mountain design was voted the first place winner.
The design was then shared with Auto Trim Design, where Ben Boswood, an artist of a different sort, helped to adapt the design to the patrol cars. Four new vehicles will display the design.
“All our current vehicles that are on the road will keep the design they have now, but if they need to be redone due to damage from an accident, they would be given the new design,” Soden said after design winner was announced.
Snow said seeing the design on an actual car was thrilling.
“The guys over at Auto Trim helped out a lot,” he said. “They were awesome.”
This experience has inspired Snow to pursue a career in graphic design.
“I hope I’m able to continue to do it,” he said. “If not as a career, most definitely as a hobby or something on the side.”