Christmas lights brightened the streets of Nenana this holiday season during the city’s annual Christmas House and Business Lighting/Decorating Contest.
The Nenana Ice Classic sponsors the contest, open to all community members within city limits. Judging took place on Dec. 18. Here are the winners:
• Laurel McManus won first place: $300
• Marcus Titus and Keri Burk earned second place: $200
• Colleen Stickman took third place: $100
• The winner in the Business category was Rivertime Cafe.
“Thank you to all others that participated,” said the Nenana Ice Classic after the contest. “We were glad to see everyone make our little town glow.”