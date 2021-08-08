Four local car dealerships worked this summer to make Christmas 2021 a memorable one for local families, who need a bit of help providing toys for their kids.
Under the umbrella of North Star ABATE (Alaskan Bikers Advocating Training and Education), each dealership collected toys during the month of July, to share with Santa’s Helpers. Santa’s Helpers helps hundreds of families in need every Christmas, providing food and gifts.
The four dealerships — Chevrolet Buick GMC of Fairbanks, Fairbanks Nissan, Gene’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM and Seekins Ford Lincoln, all partnered with ABATE, competing to see who could collect the most toys during the month of July.
Together, they collected 327 toys that children will now be able to enjoy on Christmas morning.
“It was a difficult decision to pick the winner as all the owners, employees and customers of these dealerships did an amazing job of purchasing good quality toys,” said Marlene Slavik of ABATE
Gene’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM took the top spot for collecting more than 100 toys. The dealership was awarded the special traveling plaque, which goes to the winner of the July toy collection every year.
“Due to the amazing efforts of these four dealerships, Christmas 2021 will be a memorable one for local families who need a little help,” Slavik said.
