Community members filled the Nenana Civic Center Tuesday night to honor Cherrie Forness for her 26 years at the helm of the Nenana Ice Classic.
She retires in one week and hands direction of the program over to new director Megan Baker.
“I’ve known you my whole life,” Baker said. “I have memories of you running around in your big, black Ice Classic jacket and taking care of business.”
Those memories include traditional activities from Tripod Days, like measuring bubble gum bubbles and raising the limbo stick. Baker said she cherishes those memories and appreciates that she is able to now share those same moments with her own children over the past couple years.
“You’ve given this organization and community so much,” she said. “There isn’t a person in this room who has given as much to this community as you have — though Terry might be a close second.”
Cherrie’s husband Terry Forness was also honored. He received a special Nenana Ice Classic jacket personalized with the words “The Go-Fer 1996-2022.”
Testaments to her good humor included a specially-made reel of Cherrie Forness moments from a recent documentary on the Nenana Ice Classic.
“These are highlights of Cherrie that did not make the documentary,” Baker said, with a laugh.
Alaska State Rep. Mike Cronk offered congratulations via Zoom.
“Alaska is an amazing place and amazing because of all the people who volunteer their time to make things happen in our small communities,” he said. “Wishing you a happy retirement. You’ll be greatly missed.”
After a community buffet and an annual Nenana Ice Classic board meeting, Cherrie Forness accepted a special gift. Friends pitched in and commissioned popular Alaska artist Barbara Lavallee to create a painting of Forness at her desk in the Nenana Ice Classic office. The one-of-a-kind watercolor shows the 2022 winning time of 6:47 p.m., the iconic black-and-white tripod and the classic red bucket for tickets.
Forness intends to stay in the community and remain involved with the ice classic. She was touched by the accolades and wiped away some tears at times during the evening.
All business in her final manager’s report, she offered full support to her successor and reassured everyone that she is not going anywhere.
“I appreciate each and every one of you and thank you from the bottom of my heart for your continued support,” she said in her report. “I have truly enjoyed my job. I thank you for giving me the opportunity to remain a part of this Great Alaskan Tradition.”
“You handled so many things with a personal touch,” Baker said. “I like to think some of that rubbed off on me. They are quite the shoes to fit. They don’t fit yet, but I’ll be honored if they do fit one day.”
“You have been a true blessing to this organization,” she added.
A standing ovation followed.