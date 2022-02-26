The Chena Tool Library has a new home.
The organization, which lends tools for do-it-yourself projects, is moving to a Quonset hut at 1917 Lillian St., off 19th Avenue and Peger Road. The new location provides three times the size of the unheated connex it previously occupied.
Organizers are in the process of beginning operations in the new space.
“I’m excited about being in a Quonset hut,” said Melissa Kellner, president of the Chena Tool Library board. “It’s very Fairbanks, kind of historic, very much the vibe of a tool library.”
“We’re also putting together plans for a tool swap in May after a hiatus from that event due to Covid,” she added. “So, lots of exciting things in the near future at the tool library.”
The Chena Tool Library, which opened in 2018, works just like a library. Do-it-yourselfers can check out tools for home projects.
“Fairbanks is a community of do-it-yourselfers, from home building to car repair to chicken raising,” according to the website. “However, not everyone can afford all the tools needed for these projects, nor does everyone have the space to store them, or even the desire to own them for infrequent or one-time use.”
“We love hearing about the project our members are able to accomplish with the CTL’s tools,” Kellner said. “One member turned a bus into a tiny home. Another was able to repair pretty extensive water damage in her home, bit by bit.”
The library was headquartered in a hangar donated by Alaska Land Exploration, just off Chena Pump Road. Chena Tool Library expressed gratitude to Alaska Land Exploration for providing space for the tool library in those early years.
In 2021, winter construction meant the tool library had to re-locate to an unheated connex on the property. No heat was a problem, particularly for keeping some of the tools functioning. It was hard to operate without heat.
“We don’t want to be a tool closet, we want to be a tool library,” Kellner said. “In a cold space, there’s not a lot of interaction going on.”
The group began hunting for a year-round home. They found one, after the new landlords saw a story in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner about the tool library’s need for new housing and decided to offer space.
“We’re excited about the possibilities in the new space,” Kellner said. “We’re excited to be on that side of town and excited for the exposure to another audience. It also seems like a funky kind of industrial hobby shop kind of neighborhood. So we’re really excited all around.”
It took years of planning, but the Chena Tool Library opened in 2018 with hand tools, pneumatic tools and woodworking tools. Today, the library offers about 400 tools of all types.
“Our top three most-borrowed tools are a steam vacuum carpet cleaner, a small compressor and our electric wood splitter,” Kellner said.
They also have a snowblower, which could be added to inventory after some repair work.
At last report, there were 205 members, with additional members signing up in the new year.
Many of the original tools were donated and sometimes of questionable quality. Since then, those tools have been upgraded and additional tools acquired, based on the needs of members. That happened with a donated tile saw. It was so popular, it made sense to add a newer one to the inventory.
Other unique tools available include a chicken plucker in the summer and a meat grinder in the fall/winter. The tool library even offers an ice shanty and ice fishing set up.
The Chena Tool Library is a member of the North Star Community Foundation and is a nonprofit organization. The full tool inventory is available to members, who can join on an annual basis.
It is intended to be accessible to everyone. The Chena Tool Library is open Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments and masks are encouraged, but not required. Call 907-455-8665. Also, see www.chenatoollibrary.org.
For more information or to make suggestions of what tools can be added to the inventory, email chenatoollibrary@gmail.com.