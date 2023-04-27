Rocky Burbank’s journey to bodybuilding was not unexpected.
He has always been athletic, but when he discovered weight lifting, his goals soon evolved. It led to him winning the Overall Classic Physique Title at two NPC (National Physique Committee) Bodybuilding Competitions in Alaska, in 2021 and 2022. That spurred him to work toward national competition.
The 32-year-old Fairbanks man grew up in Healy and during high school played on sports teams and joined a popular dance program there. He always liked spending time in the gym.
“When I was younger, going to the gym is what kept me going,” he said. “It was my meditative time.”
After high school, he discovered he didn’t want to give up that meditative time. So he doubled down on it.
“I decided to move to Fairbanks, and Fairbanks is awesome for me,” he said. “I got out of Healy in the name of bodybuilding.”
He has access to gyms and it has become a place he can train and pursue his bodybuilding goal, which currently is to compete on the national stage. On Friday he will compete at the Emerald Cup Bodybuilding & Fitness Expo in Bellevue, Washington.
He hesitates to call bodybuilding a healthy sport.
“It’s an extreme sport,” he said. “You’re cutting down to 5 or 5% body fat.”
It is a challenging mental sport.
“Before I jumped in, I definitely did a lot of studying so I was very careful not to get hurt,” he said. “Dehydration is no joke.”
“The bulk phase is easy,” he added. “The cuts phase is where things get difficult. You start sculpting the body. It’s a cool little adventure because so much is going on.”
Sculpting muscles and lowering metabolism can take from eight to 16 weeks.
“You’re operating at a pretty severe deficit,” he said. “After that, you need to take a few weeks off.”
During that time, Burbank also increases his cardio workouts, resistance training and his food intake goes way down. The result, he said, is a bit of a brain fog, for about a month. That is when he finds he questions his commitment to the sport of bodybuilding.
“That’s where I start looking back to my younger self and say this is a wish I want to fulfill,” he said.
However, he gets enough satisfaction from the entire process that he intends to continue doing it, as long as he enjoys it and accomplishes goals he sets. He has already won two Overall Classic Physique Titles in statewide competition.
“I want to see how far I can actually go before someone is just better than me,” he said. “I just want to know I gave it everything I could.”
This training takes a tremendous amount of time.
“In a single season, I can go from a stage weight of 190 pounds to 220 or 225 pounds, but it’s always lean,” he said. “Off season, bulk season, I’ll be 15% body fat on the top side.”
He admits this is an obsession.
“It is self-motivation, and I am absolutely obsessed,” Burbank said. “It consumes all of my time, and that’s OK with me. It’s something I enjoy. It is my meditation.”
He also had to learn how to pose to show off all that bodybuilding and how to hold those poses for competitions.
“It’s an art, and that’s what makes it fun,” he said. “I could slam the weights all day, but sculpting body, that’s an art.”
The key, he said, is to peak during the bodybuilding competition event itself. He hopes to peak this week for the contest in Bellvue, Washington.
“This will really test my metal, to be honest,” he said. “I plan to go in there and take the stage. To do that, means I have to have such a good body or such a good physique that I look professional. It’s not technically a pro show, but it is where people go to see if they are ready for a professional show.”
He plans to be ready for that next step. Winning a top spot means he could compete nationally.
“It would be really cool to have that pro card,” he said. “I know I’m in swinging range.”
Meanwhile, he snacks on stalks of broccoli and regularly consults with an online coach.
When the bodybuilding passion dwindles, he plans to return to personal training, another one of his passions.
“I have fun training anybody, helping with weight loss or recovery from injury,” Burbank said. “It’s always fun to see a person’s life change.”
“You’ll always have an influence so you should do your best to make sure it’s a good influence.”
He also continues looking for sponsors in case anyone wants to help support his bodybuilding journey.